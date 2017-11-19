NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Week 13 College Top 25 Standings Shakeup Prediction

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

For the most part, schools atop the College Football Playoff rankings took the field Saturday against soft opponents, but we'll see a shakeup at the bottom of the standings.

Kansas State's upset will go down in record books, as head coach Bill Snyder's group traveled to 13th-ranked Oklahoma State and won 45-40.

Soon after, No. 19 NC State stumbled in a tight contest with Wake Forest. Two schools have already punched their tickets to the ACC Championship Game, but how does the Wolfpack's loss affect the standings?

After Saturday's action, who's trending up and down? You can view predictions for the Top 25 programs with analysis on a few notable teams set to move within standings.

Week 13 Predictions of Top 25 Standings

1. Alabama (11-0)

2. Clemson (10-1)

3. Miami (10-0)

4. Oklahoma (10-1)

5. Wisconsin (11-0)

6. Auburn (9-2)

7. Georgia (10-1)

8. Notre Dame (9-2)

9. Ohio State (9-2)

10. Penn State (9-2)

11. USC (10-2)

12. TCU (9-2)

13. UCF (10-0)

14. Washington State (9-2)

15. Mississippi State (8-3)

16. Michigan State (8-3)

17. Washington (9-2)

18. LSU (8-3)

19. Memphis (9-1)

20. Stanford (8-3)

21. Oklahoma State (8-3)

22. Northwestern (8-3)

23. Boise State (9-2)

24. Virginia Tech (8-3)

25. USF (10-1)

Trending Down: Oklahoma State

Kansas State overcame steep odds to overwhelm Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. The ESPN College Football Twitter handle put the numbers in perspective:

By the way, Snyder has coached at the school for 26 years. Kansas State won't match its nine-win total from the previous year, but it's a huge victory for the program.

The Cowboys couldn't stop Byron Pringle, who racked up 280 all-purpose yards as a receiver and kick returner. As a result, a loss to an unranked conference opponent should drop Oklahoma State to around No. 21 in the standings.

Nonetheless, according to The Athletic's Stewart Mandel, there's a scenario in which three schools would tie for second place in the Big 12:

Oklahoma State will finish the regular season against Kansas at home.

Trending Up: UCF

Few argue for UCF getting a playoff spot, but the Golden Knights have put together an impressive undefeated season through 10 games. It's a team riding the program's longest win streak:

After crushing Temple on the road, head coach Scott Frost will prepare his group for a huge American Athletic matchup with South Florida.

Frost picked this program up from the ashes. Central Florida went winless during the 2015 campaign. Two years later, the school should leapfrog idle No. 14 Washington State for Oklahoma State's spot at No. 13.

Despite a short two-year resume as a head coach at UCF, Frost will likely receive offers to coach at high-profile programs. For now, his team should inch closer to the Top 10 in the rankings. A win over the Bulls would put the Knights in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game with one-loss Memphis.

Trending Down: NC State

Mike Comer/Getty Images

We already know the ACC Championship Game will feature Miami vs. Clemson—two schools slotted in the College Football Playoff bracket. Nonetheless, in a conference matchup, NC State followed Oklahoma State as another ranked team to fall Saturday.

Wake Forest senior quarterback John Wolford lit into the Wolfpack's pass defense with 247 yards and three touchdown scores. Junior wideout Tabari Hines finished as the primary beneficiary. He accumulated 139 receiving yards and caught all three touchdown scores.

Schools such as LSU, Memphis, Stanford and Northwestern will slightly move up in the rankings as a result of NC State's loss. Still, the Wolfpack have a chance to eclipse last season's seven-win total with a victory over North Carolina in the final week of the regular season.

In fairness to NC State, the ACC emerged as a stronger conference than in previous years. Wake Forest could finish the season with its eighth win, which would be the most for the program since its 8-5 record in 2008.