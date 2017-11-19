WWE Survivor Series 2017: Final Picks and Predictions for Entire Match Card

0 of 8

Survivor Series has turned out to be so much better than what it originally was.

Sometimes, WWE gets stubborn. The company has a plan and it sticks with it, come hell or high water. But this time around, it seems the writers have been actively re-evaluating their creative direction on a week-to-week basis. Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal became Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles. Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya became Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte. The Shield dropped the Raw tag titles, which freed them up to fight The New Day.

The result of this? Fans get less of a narrative build to the big pay-per-view. But the new matchups are so much better and more interesting than the old ones that it's worth it. Survivor Series, which has lost some of its mojo over the past several years, has an extremely exciting lineup this time around.

Here is Sunday's full card, along with final picks and predictions.