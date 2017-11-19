UFC Fight Night 121 Results: The Real Winners and Losers from Sydney Fight Card

0 of 7

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Enough with the Men at Work lyrics. Time to get down to business in the land down under, where women— STOP, I SAID.

UFC Fight Night 121, which, in case you're not a fan of fine music, happened Saturday in Sydney, Australia, received an extra helping of pain at the hands of the brutal injury fairy. Several fights became less appealing because an original competitor was forced to pull out. And if that wasn't enough, no fewer than four fighters missed weight for the event, thus further dampening enthusiasm.

So, you know, on paper this was not a good card. Still, in the main event we had heavyweight contender Fabricio Werdum taking on Pole Marcin Tybura just six weeks after a first-round dismantling of last-second fill-in Walt Harris. As you might imagine, Werdum was a heavy favorite.

Let's see what happened on the 13-fight slate. Just because it looked bad on paper doesn't mean the sparks didn't fly. As always, the final stat lines only reveal so much. Here are the real winners and losers from UFC Sydney.