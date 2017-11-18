Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Rematch Will Happen, Oscar De La Hoya Says

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

While nothing is official yet, Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya left no doubt he expects a rematch between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin to take place early next year.

Speaking to TMZ Sports about the rumored showdown, De La Hoya said Canelo vs. GGG II is "definitely" going to happen with May 5 being the target date at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After years of hype and anticipation, Canelo and Golovkin squared off for the first time on Sept. 16. The fight ended in a draw, with one judge scoring the fight 115-113 for Golovkin, a second judge scoring it 118-110 for Canelo and a third judge scoring it 114-114.

During the post-fight press conference, Alvarez was non-committal about an immediate rematch against Golovkin.

"Look, right now I wanna rest," he told reporters through his translator. "Whatever the fans want, whatever the people want and ask for, we'll do. You know that's my style. But right now, who knows if it's in May or September? But one thing's for sure—this is my era, the era of Canelo."

The first matchup was certainly a financial success, with Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times reporting it generated 1.3 million pay-per-view buys. The $27 million gate marked the third-highest in Nevada boxing history.



Alvarez owns a career record of 49-1-2 in 52 fights. Golovkin has yet to taste defeat in his professional career, with a mark of 37-0-1 after his draw against Canelo.