La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 12 Matches

Paul White/Associated Press

The derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid finished with the same score it started with, as neither team was able to break the deadlock in a dull affair. The result will do neither team any good in the title race, and after just 12 matchdays, Barcelona already appear to be running away with the 2017-18 La Liga title.

Elsewhere, Barcelona bagged a 3-0 win over Leganes, and Sevilla came from behind to beat Celta Vigo. Getafe also cruised to a win over Deportivo Alaves.

Here are the full results from Saturday:

Getafe 4-1 Alaves

Leganes 0-3 Barcelona

Sevilla 2-1 Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid

Here's a look at the team standings and their point totals. For the full table, visit Whoscored.com:

Barcelona/34

Valencia/27

Real Madrid/24

Atletico/24

Sevilla/22

Villarreal/20

Real Sociedad/18

Real Betis/17

Leganes/17

Getafe/16

Girona/16

Celta Vigo/14

Espanyol/13

Levante/12

Athletic/11

Deportivo/11

Eibar/8

Alaves/6

Las Palmas/6

Malaga/4

Recap

Fans hoping for an all-time great derby were left bitterly disappointed on Saturday, as Real and Atletico spent more time fighting in midfield than creating anything in attack.

As shared by B/R Football, it perhaps shouldn't have come as a major surprise:

The lenient official didn't exactly help matters, as the hosts got away with plenty of rough play, and Real could have had more than one penalty. Los Blancos also lost Sergio Ramos to a facial injury, suffered when he was kicked in the head.

But, rough play or not, the lack of creativity on the pitch was the main issue for the dire performance. Real had the better chances and had every right to feel aggrieved due to the referee, but after 90 dull minutes, a scoreless draw was perhaps the correct result.

Earlier in the day, Barcelona were never troubled by Leganes, as the Catalans cruised to a 3-0 win. As shared by B/R Football, Luis Suarez led the way:

The Uruguay international opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark and doubled his tally after the break. Paulinho continued his remarkable comeback season by scoring the third goal.

The win saw the Blaugrana increase their lead at the top of the standings to seven points, but second-placed Valencia still have a match in hand. Los Che will travel to Barcelona on Sunday to face the Blaugrana's local rivals Espanyol.

Sevilla bounced back from the loss at Camp Nou to beat Celta Vigo, coming from behind at home. The Galicians had taken the lead through Maxi Gomez, but Luis Muriel and Nolito turned the situation around for Sevilla.

It was a much-needed win for the Andalucians, who grabbed some momentum ahead of a midweek tussle with Liverpool and moved back into fifth place in the standings.