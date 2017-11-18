Javorius Allen, Alex Collins Fantasy Outlook After Danny Woodhead Activated

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens and fantasy owners received good news Saturday when running back Danny Woodhead returned to the 53-man roster after he spent 10 weeks on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Ravens announced the move Saturday, though that doesn't necessarily mean he will play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

"We have until Saturday to make [the roster] part of the decision, then really, we have until an hour-and-a-half before the game to really determine whether he will be out there [or not]," head coach John Harbaugh said, per Ryan Mink of the team's official website.

In Woodhead's absence, Javorius Allen and Alex Collins have carried the load at running back. Allen has seen more action due to his work in the passing game, and he's been far more effective in fantasy as a PPR player (39 receptions) than as a runner (3.6 yards per carry, 4.8 yards per reception).

Woodhead has been a valuable receiving weapon in the past and could cut into Allen's targets once the former re-establishes himself in the offense.

Collins is the more enticing play with his 521 rushing yards on 93 carries, though he's yet to find the end zone in eight games.

Sports Illustrated's Michael Beller made the case for Collins as a must-start fantasy running back against Green Bay's defense.

"Even if Danny Woodhead returns this week, Collins will handle the bulk of the carries for the Ravens," Beller wrote. "While I like the Packers to win, I do not think they will run away with it. I expect this game to be played within a one-score window for most, if not all, of the afternoon. If that's the case, Collins can expect plenty of work."

Per Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said Thursday that Collins will maintain his spot as the No. 1 running back:

Given the length of Woodhead's absence and Harbaugh's reluctance to say if the back will play against the Packers, the best option is to keep him on your bench this week and stash him as a flex option for the playoffs.

Woodhead remains available on the waiver wire, as he's owned in just 43 percent of all Yahoo leagues.