Grigor Dimitrov Beats Jack Sock to Reach 2017 ATP World Tour Finals

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Grigor Dimitrov beat Jack Sock in three sets at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday to reach the final of the 2017 ATP World Finals. Dimitrov won 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 and will meet David Goffin in the final after the latter stunned favourite Roger Federer in three sets earlier in the day.

Dimitrov broke serve to move two games in front in the opening set. The Bulgarian was 3-0 ahead when he narrowly missed out on breaking the Sock serve again, allowing the American back in.

It was deuce on the Dimitrov serve when Sock earned the break point he needed to reduce the gap further to 3-2. US Open Tennis put a lighthearted spin on Sock's fight back:

Dimitrov needed to answer and did so to hold serve and go 4-3 in front. However, Sock won the next three games in a row to take the set.

To his credit, Dimitrov responded well, winning the first three games of the second set. Another Dimitrov win saw Sock draw the ire of BBC Radio 5 live's David Law:

Law's words proved prophetic, as Dimitrov took the next two games to complete a whitewash of the set.

The match going into a decider seemed to favour Sock based on both players' histories, per ATP Media Info:

It was 1-0 Dimitrov when he produced this terrifically angled backhand shot to rattle Sock on serve, per Tennis TV:

Despite the brilliance of the shot, Sock managed to hold serve and even the set. The back-and-forth continued as the players split the next two games to remain level after four.

Dimitrov went in front when he capped this lengthy rally with a deft lob at the net:

It was 4-3 Dimitrov when he decisively broke serve to put himself on the brink of the final. He completed the job on serve to set up a meeting with Goffin on Sunday.