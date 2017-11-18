Danny Woodhead Activated off IR by Ravens After Hamstring Injury

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday they activated veteran running back Danny Woodhead from injured reserve.

Woodhead has been out since the season opener after suffering a hamstring injury.

According to Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website, head coach John Harbaugh has yet to confirm if Woodhead will play in Sunday's Week 11 contest against the Green Bay Packers.

Woodhead played only one drive in Baltimore's season opener before getting injured, and he impressed with three catches for 33 yards, all of which went for first downs.

Per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco believes Woodhead can be a major asset for the offense moving forward: "I think he can definitely make a big impact. I think it is on us to get him involved and put that fear in other teams that we can hurt people with him."

Injuries have plagued Woodhead in recent years, as he appeared in just three games in 2014, two games last season and one game thus far in 2017.

The 32-year-old did play a full slate for the then-San Diego Chargers in 2015, however, and he finished with a career-best 80 receptions for 755 yards and six touchdowns out of the backfield.

Woodhead will likely be Baltimore's preferred pass-catching option out of the backfield when he officially returns to game action with Alex Collins and Javorius Allen continuing to receive much of the early-down and short-yardage work.

The Ravens enter Week 11 with a 4-5 record, one game out of the final playoff spot in the AFC.