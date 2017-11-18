FSU, Delaware State Shortened to 10-Minute Quarters After 1st-Half Blowout

STEVEN CANNON/Associated Press

The Florida State Seminoles and Delaware State Hornets agreed to play 10-minute frames in the third and fourth quarters Saturday after the Seminoles took a 56-6 lead into halftime against their FCS foes, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Safid Deen.

Florida State wound up scoring 21 points in the abbreviated 20-minute second half and finished the day at Doak Campbell Stadium with a 77-6 win to move to 4-6 on the 2017 season.

The Seminoles evidently saw the lopsided showdown as an opportunity to vent some frustration following a 3-6 start to the year that included losses to Alabama, North Carolina State, Miami, Louisville, Boston College and Clemson.

In the wire-to-wire rout, FSU mounted a 482-192 edge in total yardage and piled up 246 rushing yards while limiting the Hornets to 15 yards on 24 carries.

All told, the Seminoles rushed for five touchdowns—with Ryan Green and Jacques Patrick contributing two apiece.

James Blackman was similarly efficient from the pocket and completed 11 of 15 passes for 179 yards and three scores with no interceptions.

While FSU is surely enjoying its victory, the offense won't come quite as easily next Saturday when the Seminoles travel to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for a showdown with the Florida Gators.