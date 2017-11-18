Brandon Peters Taken to Hospital After Suffering Injury on Controversial Hit

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Brandon Peters exited Saturday's game against the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers during the third quarter after suffering an injury.

As seen in the following photo courtesy of sports photographer Mike Mulholland, Peters was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair:

Mulholland later told Aaron McCann of MLive.com that an ambulance arrived to transport Peters from the stadium.

According to Wayne Staats of Landof10.com, the injury occurred when Peters was driven into the ground by Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. No penalty was called on the play.

Prior to leaving the game, Peters had completed nine of his 18 pass attempts for 157 yards. Michigan was trailing 14-10 when Peters was forced to exit the tightly contested clash.

Peters was replaced by John O'Korn, who lost the starting job to Peters during a win against Rutgers in October.

Michigan had gone 2-0 with Peters as the starter leading up to Saturday's game, and the sophomore from Avon, Indiana, had yet to throw an interception.

Peters' injury is the second of significance to impact a Michigan quarterback this season, as Wilton Speight is currently out with three fractured back vertebrae.