    Rey Maualuga Reportedly to Be Released by Dolphins Following Arrest

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2017

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 08: Rey Maualuga #58 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during a NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on October 8, 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)
    Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

    The Miami Dolphins will reportedly release linebacker Rey Maualuga following an overnight arrest, according to Pro Football Talk

    The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero confirmed the news. 

    According to TMZ Sports, Maualuga was arrested for battery early Saturday morning in Miami. 

    Maualuga, 30, tallied 25 total tackles in six games with the Dolphins after signing a one-year deal in August. 

    The USC product is no stranger to run-ins with the law. 

    Following his rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals, Maualuga was arrested on a DUI charge in January 2010.

    He wound up pleading guilty after initially entering a not guilty plea. 

    Two years later, Maualuga was charged with misdemeanor assault after he allegedly punched an employee at a bar in Cincinnati. The charge was ultimately dismissed after Maualuga settled the case in mediation. 

