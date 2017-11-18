EPL Results: Saturday's Week 12 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester City maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League after winning 2-0 at Leicester City on Saturday. City's neighbours Manchester United also won, beating Newcastle United 4-1 to stay second, thanks to an inspired performance from the returning Paul Pogba.

United leapfrogged Chelsea back into second after last season's champions had temporarily moved into the spot by thumping West Bromwich Albion 4-0 at the Hawthorns. Chelsea are third, thanks to Arsenal beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium to start the day.

Here are all the scores from Saturday's matches:

Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield Town

Burnley 2-0 Swansea City

Crystal Palace 2-2 Everton

Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City

Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

West Bromwich Albion 0-4 Chelsea

Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United

Here's what those results mean for the updated standings:

Manchester City: 34 pts Manchester United: 26 pts Chelsea: 25 pts Tottenham Hotspur: 23 pts Liverpool: 22 pts Arsenal: 22 pts Burnley: 22 pts Brighton & Hove Albion: 15 pts Watford: 15 pts Huddersfield Town: 15 pts Newcastle United: 14 pts Leicester City: 13 pts Bournemouth: 13 pts Southampton: 13 pts Stoke City: 12 pts Everton: 12 pts West Bromwich Albion: 10 pts West Ham United: 9 pts Swansea City: 8 pts Crystal Palace: 5 pts

Full standings are available per the league's official website.

City had to wait for the stroke of half-time to finally break the Foxes' resolve. The opening goal came courtesy of striker Gabriel Jesus, with the Brazilian capping off a typically intricate City passing move.

One of the leaders' most creative players, David Silva, was called upon defensively to preserve the advantage when he cleared off the line moments after the break. Seconds later, City had salted away the game thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's fierce drive on the break.

De Bruyne's goal gave him a record as a creative force, per BBC Sport: "City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has now had a hand in 50 Premier League goals (16 goals, 34 assists). He has done this in 76 Premier League appearances, the quickest by a midfielder in the history of the competition."

The leaders reinforced their title credentials, but United offered a reminder they are still in the thick of the race. Pogba's return from injury proved the catalyst, with the midfielder assisting United's first goal by crossing for Anthony Martial.

Pogba, who missed nearly two months with a hamstring injury, netted the Red Devils' third when he prodded home from close range after being teed up by Marcus Rashford.

Chris Smalling has put the hosts 2-1 ahead at the break, while Romelu Lukaku ended a seven-goal run without a goal to add United's fourth on 70 minutes.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News lauded Pogba's significance:

Pogba led United's impressive comeback after Dwight Gayle had given the visitors a shock lead. Keeping their midfield talisman fit will be United's priority if they hope to stay in touch in the title race.

Chelsea are still in the mix after Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso added to an Eden Hazard brace against the Baggies. Hazard was in supreme form and is already targeting a long winning run like the one the Blues used as a platform for winning the title last season, per the Premier League:

Arsenal are unlikely to mount a credible title challenge this season, but the sixth-placed Gunners did boost their hopes of a top-four finish by emphatically beating derby rivals Spurs. Mesut Ozil put a free-kick onto the head of Shkodran Mustafi for the opener, before Alexis Sanchez scored after being played in by strike partner Alexandre Lacazette.

Sanchez and Ozil are out of contract at the end of season, but both were imperious against Tottenham. Ozil, in particular, stood out as a prolific source of supply, per BBC Match of the Day:

Liverpool went back ahead of Arsenal on goal difference (by one) after sweeping aside the Saints with room to spare at Anfield. Not for the first time this season, Mohamed Salah was the star of the show, with the Egyptian winger scoring twice.

Salah is setting a prolific pace as Liverpool's primary source of goals, according to Sky Sports Statto:

Philippe Coutinho also got on the scoresheet as the Reds turned on the style.

Arsenal and Liverpool are where they should be in the table, but Burnley are continuing to defy expectations. The Clarets made quick work of Swansea thanks to first-half goals from Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes.

With a rock-solid defence and a direct method of attacking capable of unsettling the division's big boys, Burnley's run appears set to continue. By contrast, Swansea's defeat has left the club second-bottom.

Crystal Palace still sit at the foot of the table after being pegged back twice by fellow strugglers Everton at Selhurst Park. James McArthur gave Palace the lead, but Leighton Baines drew level from the penalty spot.

Wilfried Zaha restored Palace's advantage, only to see Oumar Niasse capitalise on a goalkeeping error from Julian Speroni to equalise. The point has done neither side much good, but the Toffees are at least three points clear of the drop zone in 16th.

Bournemouth have been in solid form lately and were impressive in dismantling Huddersfield. A hat-trick from gifted but brittle striker Callum Wilson sent the Cherries on their way, while Harry Arter added to the scoring.

The home side played fluid football despite losing defender Simon Francis to a second yellow card during stoppage time in the first half. Huddersfield remain 10th, but their strong start to the season is beginning to fade, with Bournemouth just two points behind.

Things aren't anywhere near as close at the top, but United have at least done all they could to stay in touch. Even so, City are showing few weaknesses and no sign their winning run is about to end.