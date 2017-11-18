Will Grier Ruled out vs. Texas After Suffering Finger Injury

Jerry Larson/Associated Press

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier suffered a gruesome injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand during the first quarter of Saturday's home game against Texas at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown.

The Associated Press noted Grier landed awkwardly after diving while trying to score a touchdown and it caused the finger to remain crooked. Brian Davis‏ of the Austin American-Statesman pointed out the QB was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Deadspin provided a look at the creditworthy injury:

Grier completed six of his eight passes for 50 yards before being forced to exit.

The 22-year-old North Carolina native started his collegiate career at the Florida before leaving the Gators to join the Mountaineers in April. He entered Saturday's contest with 34 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions across 10 games for WVU.

Chris Chugunov took the reins of the offense after Grier's departure and the sophomore should remain the team's quarterback for as long as the starter remains sidelined.

West Virginia is set to finish the regular season with a road game against the fourth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners next Saturday at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.