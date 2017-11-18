Manchester United Transfer News: Carlos Soler Reportedly 'Begs' for Winter Move

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Valencia wonderkid Carlos Soler has reportedly "begged" the Spanish club to let him leave for Manchester United in the winter should they make a suitable offer for his services.

The Sun's Warren Haughton reported Soler has reciprocated United's interest in his signature and "demanded" his club get a deal over the line after impressing early on in the 2017-18 campaign.

Last season was Soler's first as a senior player, with 20 starts in 26 first-team appearances, but he's already well on his way to besting that record after starting in each of Valencia's 11 league matches this term.

There's a dispute over Soler's intentions, though, as it was only on Friday that Spanish football expert Guillem Balague posted a video of the midfielder at a talk for Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, insisting he wishes to remain at the Mestalla:

The 20-year-old has been impressive in helping second-placed Valencia launch a surprise run at La Liga's hierarchy this season, notching four assists and scoring one goal in the league.

He's though to be a prized asset at his club, but Haughton suggested United could improve their chances of landing the player if they agree to sell on-loan youngster Andreas Pereira to Los Che on permanent terms.

Marouane Fellaini—whose contract expires at the end of the season—is another player in whom Los Che have expressed interest, and he too could be used as a form of makeweight to land the promising Soler.

Haughton added that Valencia may be willing to do business for a fee of around £45 million, even if the value of his release clause is much higher, per Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney:

Soler is a versatile talent at home in a central position, although the vast majority of his outings this term have come on the right side of midfield, as well as lining up on the left on occasion.

The prospect's production has simmered slightly since a blistering start to the season, and Opta's Jamie Kemp pointed to him as one of the most creative players in La Liga:

United's apparent interest in Soler does raise the question as to whether manager Jose Mourinho sees him as a central playmaker or wide man, as well as where that leaves his current crop who may play in those roles.

One thing for certain is Mourinho won't be likely to feel much remorse in trimming deadwood in order to make room for upgrades, and Soler ticks boxes as both one to watch for the future and a star impressing now.