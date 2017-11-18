Neymar Invisible as PSG Cruise Past Nantes 4-1

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Neymar was upstaged by strike partner Edinson Cavani as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 4-1 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Cavani scored twice for the league leaders, who also got goals from Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore.

PSG are now six points ahead of last season's champions AS Monaco, but this was a rare day when star player Neymar failed to sparkle.

