    Neymar Invisible as PSG Cruise Past Nantes 4-1

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2017

    PSG's Neymar, center, challenges for the ball with Nantes' Nicolas Pallois, left, and Diego Carlos, center background, during their French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Nantes, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov.18, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Thibault Camus/Associated Press

    Neymar was upstaged by strike partner Edinson Cavani as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 4-1 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

    Cavani scored twice for the league leaders, who also got goals from Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore.

    PSG are now six points ahead of last season's champions AS Monaco, but this was a rare day when star player Neymar failed to sparkle.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

