Anthony Davis Carried to Locker Room After Suffering Groin Injury vs. Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis was forced to leave Friday's game against the Utah Jazz after he suffered an apparent non-contact groin injury.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune's Tony Jones, Davis was carried to the locker room since he couldn't put any weight on his left leg.

After the game, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry told reporters Davis will have an MRI and that it's "very unlikely" he'll suit up Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers due to his strained groin, per the Advocate's Scott Kushner.

Davis has encountered his fair share of injury woes to this point in the season, including a scare with his knee and a concussion.

None of those issues proved all that serious, but the accumulation of wear and tear after failing to suit up in at least 70 games during four of his first five NBA reasons hasn't been particularly encouraging.

When he's been healthy, though, Davis has continued to represent the gold standard for modern big men.

In 20 games to date, Davis has averaged 25.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals while shooting 57 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from three.

Should Davis miss extended time, Dante Cunningham and Cheick Diallo should be the favorites to pick up extra time at the 4 alongside DeMarcus Cousins.