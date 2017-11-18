NXT TakeOver WarGames: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

4 of 5

Andrade "Cien" Almas spent the weeks ahead of TakeOver tormenting, frustrating and infuriating NXT champion Drew McIntyre. Saturday night, he felt the Scot's wrath as he challenged for the top prize the brand has to offer.

Everything the challenger threw at McIntyre early, including interference from Vega, failed as the champion cut him off and used his size and strength to control the pace. A charge into the corner, though, led to McIntyre's crashing shoulder-first into the ring post.

Almas worked the left arm of his opponent, grounding McIntyre and attempting to add further pain and injury.

McIntyre fought back into the match, utilizing his strength to flatten Almas with a series of tosses and suplexes. Almas fought back into the match and delivered a tornado inverted DDT for a close near-fall.

At ringside, Almas delivered head scissors that sent McIntyre into the post. A huge moonsault from the top rope to the champion on the arena floor nearly earned Almas the title. With McIntyre in the Tree of Woe, Almas delivered a double stomp followed by the double knees in the corner.

The action continued fast and furious until McIntyre delivered the Future Shock DDT and nearly scored the successful title defense. Nearly, because Almas kicked out at two. Almas fought out of a top-rope attack and delivered the double knees to the back of McIntyre's head.

A frustrated Almas went to ringside and grabbed a steel chair while, inside, Vega delivered a spike rana to McIntyre. The hammerlock DDT by Almas scored the hottest near-fall of the entire show to this point.

Seconds later, McIntyre delivered a Claymore Kick that turned Almas inside out. Luckily for the challenger, Vega placed Almas' foot on the rope, breaking the count.

Moments later, McIntyre tried for another Claymore, only to get crotched on the top rope. A spike hammerlock DDT from the top rope led to Almas becoming the new NXT champion.

Result

Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Drew McIntyre to win the NXT Championship.

Grade

A

Analysis

From an undefined babyface with no direction to an unfocused playboy loser to the NXT champion with the assistance of Zelina Vega, Andrade "Cien" Almas' story has been one of the most interesting in all of WWE in 2017.

The match in which his championship aspirations were realized was a fast-paced war that never gave fans the opportunity to let up. Move after move, spot after spot delivered an intensity and drama that has been missing from many of the NXT Championship matches this year.

Easily the best title bout on any TakeOver in 2017, it was a superb start to what could be a phenomenal rivalry if NXT officials opt to take the title scene in that direction.

Major props to Vega, who has gotten Almas over and has been absolutely phenomenal in her short time with the brand.