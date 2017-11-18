NXT TakeOver WarGames: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

NXT TakeOver WarGames: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsNovember 18, 2017
WarGames returned to the world of professional wrestling after a long hiatus Saturday night as WWE presented NXT TakeOver from Houston, headlined by the iconic gimmick match and featuring two more championship encounters.
In the night's main event, The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) sought to survive against the trio of Roderick Strong and The Authors of Pain, as well as Sanity, in a Triple Threat war of attrition.
NXT champion Drew McIntyre defended against Andrade "Cien" Almas, who was accompanied by the deceptively dangerous Zelina Vega. That match was the co-main event to a card that also featured a Fatal 4-Way match pitting Kairi Sane, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross and Peyton Royce against each other to crown the new NXT women's champion.
Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream settled their differences, and Kassius Ohno looked to become the first Superstar to knock off the seemingly unbeatable Lars Sullivan.
Who emerged victorious and survived the war?
Find out with this recap of the monumental NXT live-event special.
Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan
In his first TakeOver appearance, Lars Sullivan would seek to continue his winning ways. To do so, he would have to defeat the veteran Kassius Ohno, himself looking for a win to jump-start his solid-if-unspectacular NXT run.
It would prove tougher than the unstoppable monster of a competitor likely expected.
Sullivan broke out a flying headbutt in an attempt to put the resilient Ohno away, but the ever-aware competitor rolled out of the way. Ohno, an expert striker, unloaded with a flurry on Sullivan but could not put him down.
At one point, Ohno delivered a running senton that Sullivan kicked out of at the count of two. A furious Sullivan screamed at his opponent and, moments later, finished him off with the Freak Accident for the impressive pinfall victory.
Result
Lars Sullivan defeated Kassius Ohno.
Grade
C+
Analysis
Just above average, the match may not have been a classic, but it brought an intensity right out of the gate that should set the tone for the remainder of the show.
Sullivan looked like an unstoppable force, kicking out of and surviving everything thrown at him by the very game Ohno. His victory was an exclamation point on months of build to this moment, a moment that could very well be instrumental in his advancement up the ranks of the NXT roster.
Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream
Arguably the best story heading into Saturday's event was that of Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream. The eccentric Dream had spent weeks playing mind games with Black, who returned those games in kind. At TakeOver, they brought their issues to a head in a hotly anticipated singles bout.
Channeling his inner Rick Rude, Dream continued to play mind games, revealing tights airbrushed with images of himself and Black.
Black outwrestled Dream at every turn, then sat cross-legged in the center of the ring in an attempt to play mind games. Dream responded by mimicking Rude's hip gyrations. He then mocked Black, who took a page out of Dream's book and crawled toward him seductively.
Dream took control of the match after hanging up Black throat-first on the top rope. At one point, he delivered an enormous superkick that scored a near-fall in a strong spot. A big Rude Awakening neckbreaker continued the heel's surprising onslaught.
Dream had Black tied up in the ropes and asked, "What's my name?" to which Black answered with a kick. A series of kicks followed, and a springboard moonsault nearly scored him the victory. Black delivered a huge kick that Dream answered with a Death Valley Driver that nearly won him the match.
Late, the heel scaled the ropes for his top-rope elbow drop, but Black got the boot up and sent his opponent into the ropes. Black finished a stunned Dream off with Black Mass moments later for the hardest fought of his TakeOver victories to date.
Result
Aleister Black defeated Velveteen Dream.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a hell of a wrestling match that did a ton to make stars of both men.
Black has been treated like a big deal from the moment he debuted, but this was the quality of match fans have waited for. It was a masterclass in sports entertainment, a contest as worried about character work and drama as it was about the content of the in-ring work.
Dream was a revelation here, meshing his eccentric character and in-ring skill set to deliver a performance few knew he had in him. He was phenomenal, to the point that fans were chanting in favor of him despite Black being the bigger long-term project.
A phenomenal match that lived up to the quality of the story that preceded it.
Fatal 4-Way Match for the Vacant NXT Women's Championship
The vacant NXT Women's Championship would be up for grabs in a Fatal 4-Way match Saturday night in which Ember Moon, Kairi Sane, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross battled for championship glory.
Moon seized control and popped the crowd with a big dive to the arena floor, but it was short-lived, as Cross cut her onslaught off.
Sane blasted Moon with a spear, but Royce trapped her in the ropes with a submission. A big kick from Moon broke the hold up.
With Moon and Sane set up for a superplex, Royce ran across the ring and delivered a German suplex that sent the Tower of Doom crashing to the mat below. Cross returned to the match with a big crossbody. She unloaded on Moon and delivered a fisherman neckbreaker that nearly ended Sane's night and earned Cross her first championship.
Sane delivered an Alabama Slam to Royce, onto Cross, and hit her trademark elbow drop. Moon made the save and scaled the ropes, only to be crotched by Royce. The Aussie turned her attention to Cross, taking her eye off the ball just long enough for Moon to deliver the Eclipse and win the title.
Result
Ember Moon defeated Nikki Cross, Kairi Sane and Peyton Royce.
Grade
A
Analysis
The long-awaited coronation of Ember Moon occurred Saturday night, the culmination of a fantastic Fatal 4-Way match that allowed all four Superstars involved to shine.
Perhaps most impressive was Royce, who fed off a crowd surprisingly in support of her. While she may not be a worker on par with her opponents, she was instrumental in several key spots, including the finish. If crowd response and continued character work are any indications, expect Royce and partner Billie Kay to have an increased role in the NXT women's division sooner rather than later.
Moon has worked hard and was the most logical follow-up to Asuka to win the title. Booking her to win in her home state of Texas was a nice touch. Asuka awarding her the title was a special moment that properly capped off their intense rivalry-turned-mutual respect.
NXT Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
Andrade "Cien" Almas spent the weeks ahead of TakeOver tormenting, frustrating and infuriating NXT champion Drew McIntyre. Saturday night, he felt the Scot's wrath as he challenged for the top prize the brand has to offer.
Everything the challenger threw at McIntyre early, including interference from Vega, failed as the champion cut him off and used his size and strength to control the pace. A charge into the corner, though, led to McIntyre's crashing shoulder-first into the ring post.
Almas worked the left arm of his opponent, grounding McIntyre and attempting to add further pain and injury.
McIntyre fought back into the match, utilizing his strength to flatten Almas with a series of tosses and suplexes. Almas fought back into the match and delivered a tornado inverted DDT for a close near-fall.
At ringside, Almas delivered head scissors that sent McIntyre into the post. A huge moonsault from the top rope to the champion on the arena floor nearly earned Almas the title. With McIntyre in the Tree of Woe, Almas delivered a double stomp followed by the double knees in the corner.
The action continued fast and furious until McIntyre delivered the Future Shock DDT and nearly scored the successful title defense. Nearly, because Almas kicked out at two. Almas fought out of a top-rope attack and delivered the double knees to the back of McIntyre's head.
A frustrated Almas went to ringside and grabbed a steel chair while, inside, Vega delivered a spike rana to McIntyre. The hammerlock DDT by Almas scored the hottest near-fall of the entire show to this point.
Seconds later, McIntyre delivered a Claymore Kick that turned Almas inside out. Luckily for the challenger, Vega placed Almas' foot on the rope, breaking the count.
Moments later, McIntyre tried for another Claymore, only to get crotched on the top rope. A spike hammerlock DDT from the top rope led to Almas becoming the new NXT champion.
Result
Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Drew McIntyre to win the NXT Championship.
Grade
A
Analysis
From an undefined babyface with no direction to an unfocused playboy loser to the NXT champion with the assistance of Zelina Vega, Andrade "Cien" Almas' story has been one of the most interesting in all of WWE in 2017.
The match in which his championship aspirations were realized was a fast-paced war that never gave fans the opportunity to let up. Move after move, spot after spot delivered an intensity and drama that has been missing from many of the NXT Championship matches this year.
Easily the best title bout on any TakeOver in 2017, it was a superb start to what could be a phenomenal rivalry if NXT officials opt to take the title scene in that direction.
Major props to Vega, who has gotten Almas over and has been absolutely phenomenal in her short time with the brand.
WarGames
Eric Young, Adam Cole and Roderick Strong began the first WarGames match in nearly two decades Saturday night, the culmination of a multi-man feud that has engulfed NXT television since the band took over Brooklyn last August.
The heels took the numbers advantage, as Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly joined Cole in the ring, unloading on Young and Strong with a ruthless aggression that threatened the well-being of their opponents.
With Strong sandwiched between the ropes and the cage, The Undisputed Era launched itself at him, punishing him and leaving commentators wondering if the next team to enter the fray will even have a partner left.
The Authors of Pain were next to enter the mix, and the former tag team champions punished any and all opposition in their path. Rezar and Akam tossed partner Strong into the remainder of the field, wiping them out in one fell swoop.
Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain finally arrived to the squared circle, the former bringing a club with him. He unloaded on his opponents, while Dain introduced a steel chair, two trash cans, two kendo sticks and a steel chain.
The action broke down as Sanity reigned supreme, punishing the opposition. Dain finally retrieved two tables and added them to the chaotic scene.
The Authors delivered the Super Collider. The Undisputed Era unloaded on Dain with strikes. One of the Authors went through a table, and Cole straddled the top of the cage, dangerously close to falling to the arena floor.
Dain, in an unforgettable moment, sailed from one corner to the other, dropkicking a trash can in the face of O'Reilly.
Cole, left perched atop the cage, stared down at Strong, who joined him up top. In another jaw-dropping spot, Strong superplexed Cole from the top of the cage onto the other seven Superstars involved.
The finish to the barbaric bout finally came when Cole caught Young with a shining wizard to a steel chair, bashing the weapon into the tag team champion's face.
Result
The Undisputed Era defeated The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong and Sanity.
Grade
A
Analysis
The nine competitors involved in this war of attrition put themselves through hell Saturday night.
The aggression, intensity and violence were at a high, and the heated rivalry between the three teams came to a suiting and appropriate conclusion.
The Undisputed Era was the hot act entering the match and the most obvious pick to emerge victoriously, but it was Dain who was the breakout star. The big man not only dealt tremendous pain but also endured it, bleeding and bumping for his opponents in impressive spots.
Like the outcome was never really in doubt, neither should be the toughness and credibility of all involved.
A superb return for the beloved gimmick bout whose alterations may have ruined some of the nostalgia for fans of old-school NWA wrestling but whose brutality entertained and left fans satisfied.