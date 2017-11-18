    David Goffin Shocks Roger Federer in 2017 ATP World Tour Finals, Wins in 3 Sets

    David Goffin finally grabbed his first-ever win over Roger Federer on Saturday, staging a comeback to beat the ATP World Tour Finals favourite in the semi-finals. The set scores were 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

    The 26-year-old recovered from a dreadful opening set to stun the crowd at the O2 Arena in London. He'll face Grigor Dimitrov or Jack Sock in the final.

    Federer dominated the opening set in every way possible, losing just five points on serve and leaving Goffin stranded in the rallies on numerous occasions. The Belgian has exceeded expectations throughout the tournament, but he was almost made to look like an amateur early against FedExpress.

    As shared by TennisTV, it took the tournament favourite little time to seize the advantage:

    But fans who anticipated a similar second set were sorely mistaken. Goffin used the time between sets to come up with a new approach and promptly grabbed a break of serve to start the second set, playing much more aggressive tennis.

    He did it again shortly after, and per Ladbrokes, the fans in London couldn't believe what they were seeing:

    The two-break advantage held until the end of the set, as Goffin suddenly had an answer for everything his veteran opponent threw at him.

    The 36-year-old held to start the third set, grabbing some much-needed momentum, but after a hold from Goffin, the Belgian again broke serve.

    U.S. Open Tennis couldn't believe it:

    Federer started playing at a higher pace but couldn't find a way past his opponent. This point perfectly summed up Goffin's incredible play:

    No matter what Federer tried, Goffin had an answer. There were a few tricky moments on his serve, but the Belgian calmly served out the contest nonetheless, grabbing his first win over Federer in seven tries.   

