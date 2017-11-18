EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 12 Results and Top Scorers

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the Premier League's new leading goalscorer after he netted twice in Saturday's 3-0 thrashing of Southampton and brought his tally up to nine for the season.

Salah overtook the division's former leading scorer, Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane, who was muted for the second league match in succession as his side slumped to a 2-0 defeat against north London derby foes Arsenal.

Sergio Aguero remains level with Kane on eight goals after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola benched him for the 2-0 win at Leicester City, where Gabriel Jesus also rose to eight goals with the opening strike.

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata had similar fortune and got his eighth goal of the season in a 4-0 hammering of West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns, where Eden Hazard scored two. Elsewhere, Everton twice fought back from behind to draw 2-2 at Crystal Palace.

There were also valuable home wins for Burnley and 10-man Bournemouth, who defeated respective Week 12 opponents Swansea City and Huddersfield Town, both at home.

Read on for a roundup of Saturday's Premier League results, complete with an updated look at the top scorers, top-flight standings and a recap of the day's scoring highlights.

Saturday's Premier League Results

Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield Town

Burnley 2-0 Swansea City

Crystal Palace 2-2 Everton

Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City

Liverpool 3-0 Southampton

West Bromwich Albion 0-4 Chelsea

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United, 5:30 p.m. BST

Premier League Top Scorers

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), 9 goals

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham), 8 goals

3. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), 8 goals

4. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), 8 goals

5. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), 6 goals

6. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), 7 goals



7. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), 7 goals

8. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), 6 goals



9. Leroy Sane (Manchester City), 6 goals

10. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), 5 goals

2017-18 Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 34 (+33)

2. Chelsea: 25 (+13)

3. Manchester United: 23 (+18)

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 23 (+11)

5. Liverpool: 22 (+7)

6. Arsenal: 22 (+6)

7. Burnley: 22 (+3)

8. Brighton & Hove Albion: 15 (0)

9. Watford: 15 (-4)

10. Huddersfield Town: 15 (-9)

11. Newcastle United: 14 (0)

12. Leicester City: 13 (-2)

13. Bournemouth: 13 (-3)

14. Southampton: 13 (-5)

15. Stoke City: 12 (-9)

16. Everton: 12 (-12)

17. West Bromwich Albion: 10 (-9)

18. West Ham United: 9 (-12)

19. Swansea City: 8 (-8)

20. Crystal Palace: 4 (-18)

Recap

If there were any doubt as to the elite level former Chelsea flop Salah possesses, Saturday's two-goal display against Southampton helped put such concerns to bed, as the Egyptian took his goal count for the season to nine.

Salah capitalised on poor Saints defending to arch in a magnificent opener, and the BT Sport Score team discussed his record-breaking start at Anfield after Philippe Coutinho teed him up for a second after 41 minutes:

Coutinho also got on the scoresheet in the second half, as fellow Reds stars Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino impressed on what was a forgettable afternoon's work for Mauricio Pellegrino's Southampton.

Another summer signing fast closing on the Premier League's most prolific players is Morata, who matched Kane on eight goals after firing in the first at West Brom and is also enjoying a great start to life in England, as evidenced by OptaJoe:

He dutifully converted a rebound to go along with Hazard's brace and an all-too-simple finish for defender Marcos Alonso, who was left unmarked at the back post to nudge home from a free kick.

Shkodran Mustafi was the unlikely supplier of the opening goal in the north London derby, powering home a lopped header after Arsenal were awarded a controversial free-kick, but a more likely hero emerged for their second.

Arsenal put together arguably their best performance of the season so far, and it was contract rebel Alexis Sanchez who slammed home from close range just minutes after Mustafi, clearly in good spirits in the aftermath, via ESPN FC:

While Tottenham weren't close to their best, Arsenal deserved their plaudits for the display. It was just as well they did, too, as a failure to win on Saturday would have seen the Gunners go four north London derbies without a victory for the first time since 1996, per AllArsenal.com.

Former top-scorer Kane will undoubtedly come back to make a renewed run at a third successive Golden Boot, but Sky Sports Statto illustrated how disappointing Saturday's outing was:

City strikers Aguero and Jesus both sit level with the Spurs star on eight goals apiece, the former failing to come off the bench in Saturday's 2-0 win at Leicester, whereas the latter pulled himself par with his team-mate.

It's difficult to believe Jesus is not only 20 years old but has adapted to the Premier League in surprisingly simple fashion since moving from Palmeiras at the beginning of the year, per BT Sport Score:

Elsewhere, Callum Wilson delighted in putting three past a poor Huddersfield team, who, despite playing the second half with a one-man advantage, still managed to concede two more goals and fail to grab any of their own.

Wilson's first-half brace put the Cherries two goals to the good before Simon Cook saw red, but Harry Arter added a third only for Wilson to round off his hat-trick and set a Premier League first for the campaign:

Burnley also maintained their steely home form and beat Swansea 2-0 thanks to goals from Ashley Barnes and Jack Cork, who nodded in a Robbie Brady cross to break the deadlock against his old club.

Everton couldn't get three points in their trip to Palace but would have been content with a point after Leighton Baines and Oumar Niasse responded to goals from James McArthur and Wilfried Zaha.