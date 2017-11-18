Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

David Richard/Associated Press

It's crunch time for fantasy football owners with everything at stake in the coming weeks.

Like fans will see from some coaches and even front offices (here's to you, Buffalo), it's easy to overthink decisions when the pressure is on.

Yet, Thursday Night Football between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers provided some much-needed proof that level-headed decisions and a business-as-usual approach can work. There, Ben Roethlisberger personified this by throwing four touchdowns and totaling 28.96 points.

Below, let's get down to the usual business by comparing some of the week's top matchups to form rankings, while also looking at start-sit decisions.

QB

Matchup Comparison Verdict Tom Brady (at OAK) vs. Drew Brees (vs. WAS) Drew Brees Derek Carr (vs. NE) vs. Carson Wentz (at DAL) Carson Wentz Alex Smith (at NYG) vs. Russell Wilson (vs. ATL) Russell Wilson Blake Bortles (at CLE) vs. Case Keenum (vs. LAR) Blake Bortles Dak Prescott (vs. PHI) vs. Matthew Stafford (at CHI) Dak Prescott Author's opinion

Start: Carson Wentz, PHI (at DAL)

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Ride the wave, folks.

It's almost easy to forget about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who before a Week 10 bye threw for 10 touchdowns over three games, all coming in at 18.14 or more points.

In fact, Wentz has that mark or higher seven times this season and doesn't figure to slow down in Week 11 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. It helps that those Cowboys rank right in the middle of the pack against opposing quarterbacks this year.

Coming out of a bye with extra prep time, owners can rest easy with Wentz, who looks like an MVP contender as it is.

Sit: Philip Rivers, LAC (vs. BUF)

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The good news is the Los Angeles Chargers will have Philip Rivers on the field Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The news for fantasy owners is pretty much the same thing.

Though a big name, Rivers has shoved past the 20-point barrier all of once this season and only thrown multiple touchdowns in a game five times. He doesn't have much in the way of weapons around him and has strictly become a matchup-based play.

That's bad news against the Bills—the team allowing the eighth-fewest points to quarterbacks on average.

RB

Matchup Comparison Verdict Kareem Hunt (at NYG) vs. Todd Gurley (at MIN) Kareem Hunt LeSean McCoy (at LAC) vs. Mark Ingram (vs. WAS) LeSean McCoy Leonard Fournette (at CLE) vs. Melvin Gordon (vs. BUF) Leonard Fournette Jordan Howard (vs. DET) vs. Marshawn Lynch (vs. NE) Marshawn Lynch Latavius Murray (vs. LAR) vs. Orleans Darkwa (vs. KC) Latavius Murray Author's opinion

Start: Latavius Murray, MIN (vs. LAR)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Latavius Murray isn't the first name owners likely think of when it comes to studs at running back.

Even so, Murray has been key for the Minnesota Vikings over his last three outings. In two of those, he's scored north of 12 points while rushing for a score, and his overall usage is even more encouraging considering he's received 12 or more carries in five games and counting.

The usage-production tandem is a good sign going into a Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams, owners of a defense permitting the fourth-most points to opposing backs this year.

In what should be a run-first affair, Murray is a must-start option capable of putting a lineup on his back.

Sit: Adrian Peterson, ARI (at HOU)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The brief Adrian Peterson breakout with the Arizona Cardinals was fun, right?

Said breakout feels like years ago, though, as Peterson just laid one of the biggest duds of the season in Week 10. There, he ran 21 times and gained 29 yards, posting 2.2 fantasy points in the process.

AP won't be so miserable each week, but it's clear opponents didn't need long to adjust and take care of business. This is the same story for his Week 11 opponent, a Houston Texans team allowing the third-fewest points to the position.

Even the most desperate owners can find a more versatile back capable of making headway through the air than rely on Peterson running into a brick wall.

WR

Matchup Comparison Verdict DeAndre Hopkins (vs. ARI) vs. Larry Fitzgerald (at HOU) Larry Fitzgerald Alshon Jeffery (at DAL) vs. Dez Bryant (vs. PHI) Alshon Jeffery Jarvis Landry (vs. TB) vs. Marvin Jones (at CHI) Jarvis Landry Mike Evans (at MIA) vs. Sammy Watkins (at MIN) Mike Evans Adam Thielen (vs. LAR) vs. Julio Jones (at SEA) Julio Jones Author's opinion

Start: Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. KC)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Normally the best advice is to avoid anyone on the New York Giants.

Except there isn't anything normal about Sterling Shepard's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.

Shepard, the de facto No. 1 wideout in New York, has blossomed over the past two weeks out of a bye, totaling nine or more targets in two straight games and scoring seven and 14.2 points to boot.

That doesn't sound like much, but more than 200 receiving yards over two games is a big deal going into a game against a Chiefs team allowing the most points to wideouts on average. Shepard has a bigger role in the offense after a break and he's a threat to post the top line at the position outright.

Sit: Demaryius Thomas, DEN (vs. CIN)

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The toughest thing to do this time of year is bench recognizable names.

Still, owners need to sit Denver Broncos wideout Demaryius Thomas. He's coming off consecutive double-digit performances, but it's misleading considering the veteran now only has three outright on the season.

Don't expect a fourth with the Cincinnati Bengals in town. The visitors boast a defense holding opposing wideouts to the sixth-fewest points per game and locking down Thomas shouldn't be a problem while a strong pass rush goes to work.

At such a deep spot, owners can find better options.

TE

Matchup Comparison Verdict Travis Kelce (at NYG) vs. Zach Ertz (at DAL) Travis Kelce Rob Gronkowski (at OAK) vs. Austin Hooper (at SEA) Rob Gronkowski Jordan Reed (at NO) vs. Kyle Rudolph (vs. LAR) Jordan Reed Jimmy Graham (vs. ATL) vs. Julius Thomas (vs. TB) Jimmy Graham Hunter Henry (vs. BUF) vs. Martellus Bennett (at OAK) Martellus Bennett Author's opinion

Start: Jason Witten, DAL (vs. PHI)

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Given the circumstances in Dallas, Jason Witten is back to being an option for owners in need.

The Cowboys won't have Ezekiel Elliott on the field against the Eagles, as they didn't in Week 10 when Witten received seven targets, catching all seven of them on the way to 5.9 points.

That's not a huge number by any means, but it was more targets than the offense had funneled to Witten since Week 5, and he's going into a matchup against an Eagles defense allowing the 10th-most points to tight ends.

Nothing is a guarantee at the spot, but Witten is reliable when the offense has to go to him.

Sit: Eric Ebron, DET (at CHI)

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Now isn't the time for owners to overreact with Eric Ebron.

The Detroit Lions tight end posted his second-best game of the season in Week 10, turning three targets into 9.9 points. It's misleading, though, because the performance came against the Cleveland Browns.

Now Ebron has to deal with the Chicago Bears.

Those Bears only surrender the fifth-most points to the position this year, meaning Ebron will revert to the guy who has less than four points in six games.