USF WR Kevaughn Dingle Arrested on Sexual Battery Charges

USF WR Kevaughn Dingle Arrested on Sexual Battery ChargesNovember 18, 2017
South Florida Bulls wide receiver Kevaughn Dingle was arrested and charged with felony sexual battery Friday, according to WTSP.
Citing a police report, the Tampa Bay Times' Joey Knight reported Dingle was arrested after "campus police received a call of a possible sexual battery occurring at the Holly C Residence Hall" Thursday.
ABC Action News' Michael Paluska relayed Dingle's mugshot:
Michael Paluska @MichaelPaluska
@USFFootball not commenting on arrest of freshman football player, Kevaughn Dingle, for sexual battery. @abcactionnews https://t.co/HsiCvhBJIZ2017-11-17 23:19:14
Dingle, 18, is redshirting his freshman season.
According to 247Sports, Dingle was a 3-star recruit out of Miami Carol City High School and arrived at USF as the 79th-ranked wide receiver and 68th-ranked player in the state of Florida among Class of 2017 recruits.