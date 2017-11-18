    USF WR Kevaughn Dingle Arrested on Sexual Battery Charges

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2017

    SYRACUSE, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: A player carries his South Florida Bulls helmet before the game against the Syracuse Orange on September 17, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. South Florida defeats Syracuse 45-20. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
    Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

    South Florida Bulls wide receiver Kevaughn Dingle was arrested and charged with felony sexual battery Friday, according to WTSP.

    Citing a police report, the Tampa Bay Times' Joey Knight reported Dingle was arrested after "campus police received a call of a possible sexual battery occurring at the Holly C Residence Hall" Thursday.

    ABC Action News' Michael Paluska relayed Dingle's mugshot: 

    Dingle, 18, is redshirting his freshman season.

    According to 247Sports, Dingle was a 3-star recruit out of Miami Carol City High School and arrived at USF as the 79th-ranked wide receiver and 68th-ranked player in the state of Florida among Class of 2017 recruits.

