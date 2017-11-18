USF WR Kevaughn Dingle Arrested on Sexual Battery Charges

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

South Florida Bulls wide receiver Kevaughn Dingle was arrested and charged with felony sexual battery Friday, according to WTSP.

Citing a police report, the Tampa Bay Times' Joey Knight reported Dingle was arrested after "campus police received a call of a possible sexual battery occurring at the Holly C Residence Hall" Thursday.

ABC Action News' Michael Paluska relayed Dingle's mugshot:

Dingle, 18, is redshirting his freshman season.

According to 247Sports, Dingle was a 3-star recruit out of Miami Carol City High School and arrived at USF as the 79th-ranked wide receiver and 68th-ranked player in the state of Florida among Class of 2017 recruits.