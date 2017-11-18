    Neymar Reportedly Forced to Move from Paris Home Due to Security Concerns

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 31: Neymar Jr of PSG during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RSC Anderlecht at Parc des Princes on October 31, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has reportedly decided to move out of his home in the French capital due to safety concerns.

    According to Le Parisien (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror), the Brazilian’s property in the suburban area of Bougival has been intruded by supporters, who have been able to climb the surrounding fences.

    Firefighters have been called to the residence on numerous occasions, and Neymar is said to have moved out. 

    "Neymar has now allegedly moved properties to a more secret location upon the advice of team-mates," added Prenderville, who also noted Neymar’s former home included "a basement pool, several balconies and a 5,000 square metre lawn."

    The forward arrived in France in the summer following a world-record move from Barcelona and has enjoyed an excellent start to life in the capital on the pitch.

    Off it, there have reportedly been other issues, though. As noted by Press Association Sport (h/t Sky Sports), reports have swirled suggesting the Brazilian has told former team-mates Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez that he regrets making the move to PSG.

    It’s also said Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos told radio station Cadena Ser that he would welcome Neymar to the club despite his Barcelona connections.

    However, as we can see, manager Unai Emery has said the forward will not be going anywhere for now:

    If Neymar has indeed been forced to move home, it will be unsettling for him as he seeks to acclimatise to a new culture both on and off the field.

    Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar reacts after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Anderlecht (RSCA) on October 31, 2017, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Par
    FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

    Little appears to distract the 25-year-old from his football, though. The forward has showcased his dazzling best in a PSG shirt in both Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League, grabbing 11 goals and seven assists in 12 appearances in those competitions.

    So far, his linkup play with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe has been both entertaining and effective, with PSG three points clear of Monaco at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

