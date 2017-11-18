Andy Murray Confirms Split with Coach Ivan Lendl for Second Time

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Andy Murray has decided to part ways with coach Ivan Lendl for the second time, it was confirmed on Friday.

The British star revealed the split on his website on Friday. "I'm thankful to Ivan for all his help and guidance over the years, we've had great success and learned a lot as a team," he said in a statement. "My focus now is on getting ready for Australia with the team I have in place and getting back to competing."

In the same bulletin, Lendl said "I wish Andy well going forward," adding the pair "had a great run and a lot of fun."

As relayed by Kevin Mitchell of the Guardian, a source close to Murray's camp said the Briton's touring coach, Jamie Delgado, will remain part of his team and as such "there is no need to rush anything."

BBC Sport's Kheredine Idessane provided further details about what the next steps will be for the 30-year-old:

The three-time Grand Slam champion endured a tough 2017 and has not been in action since losing in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Murray suffered with a hip problem at the tournament, and the issue saw him withdraw from competition for the rest of the year.

He was recently in action against Roger Federer in a charity match, though, after which he said he hopes to be back on court competitively at the Brisbane International in January, per BBC Sport.

As noted by tennis journalist David Law, this was the second successful spell Murray and Lendl enjoyed working alongside one another:

The pair first linked up between 2012 and 2014, during which time the Scot triumphed at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Olympics.

After working under the guidance of Amelie Mauresmo after the first stint alongside Lendl, Murray turned to the Czech mentor again at the Queen's Club tournament in 2016.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

It was a decision that sparked a remarkable run for Murray, as he clinched another Wimbledon title, another Olympic gold and finished the year as world No. 1, as he beat Novak Djokovic to win the ATP Tour Finals.

It's a long way back to the summit for Scot, though, as his inactivity has left him down in 16th in the latest ATP world rankings. Still, you can bet Murray will be determined to be at full throttle for the Australian Open in 2018, a tournament where he's finished as the runner-up on five occasions.