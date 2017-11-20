    Champions League 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Matchday 5 Schedule and Predictions

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2017

    Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group D match between FC Barcelona and Juventus FC on September 12, 2017 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
    VI-Images/Getty Images

    Some huge European clubs will potentially find themselves out of contention for the UEFA Champions League title this week, as Matchday 5 of the competition contains some crucial group-stage fixtures.

    Napoli are one of those sides, who despite leading the way in Serie A this term, have struggled to get it going in European competition. They take on Shakhtar Donetsk knowing only a win will do if they're to keep their slim hopes of qualification alive.

    Elsewhere, both Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid may also find themselves unable to progress. Even if they beat Tottenham Hotspur and Roma, respectively, results elsewhere have the potential to seal their fate.

    It's also a big week for Juventus, who need a result at home to Barcelona to relieve pressure from their qualifying effort.

    Here's the schedule for this week's fixtures and a closer look at what should be a couple of standout clashes.

                    

    Matchday 5 Schedule

    Tuesday, November 21

    Group A: Basel vs. Manchester United, CSKA Moscow vs. Benfica

    Group B: Anderlecht vs. Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Celtic

    Group C: Qarabag vs. Chelsea, Atletico Madrid vs. Roma

    Group D: Juventus vs. Barcelona, Sporting CP vs. Olympiakos

                       

    Wednesday, November 22

    Group E: Sevilla vs. Liverpool, Spartak Moscow vs. Maribor

    Group F: Manchester City vs. Feyenoord, Napoli vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

    Group G: Besiktas vs. Porto, Monaco vs. RB Leipzig

    Group H: APOEL vs. Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham Hotspur

                 

    TV Info: BT Sport (UK), FOX Sports (US)

    Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), FOX Sports Go (US)

                  

    Juventus vs. Barcelona

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 12: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona competes for the ball with Alex Sandro of Juventus during the UEFA Champions League group D match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou on September 12, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Pho
    Alex Caparros/Getty Images

    Having come so close only to fall at the final hurdle last season in the Champions League, Juventus would have been hoping to go one better this term in the competition. But their qualification chances are under some pressure.

    With two games to go they lead Sporting CP, who are in third, by just three points. It means defeat for Juve and a win for the Portuguese side against Olympiakos would make the final fixtures interesting.

    The situation could have been worse for the Italians. Last time out against Sporting, Gonzalo Higuain struck late on to secure a crucial point for Juve; per the competition's official Twitter account, he loves the Champions League:

    The Bianconeri will need him at his deadly best against Barcelona here. The Blaugrana may have already qualified for the knockout stages, but they can ensure top spot if they avoid defeat.

    So far this term under Ernesto Valverde they've proved to be a tough nut to crack, adding a robustness at the back to complement the attacking flair they're renowned for.

    Valverde has made Barcelona a tough team to beat.
    Valverde has made Barcelona a tough team to beat.JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

    Rafael Hernandez hailed the defensive contribution of Samuel Umtiti and Marc-Andre ter Stegen recently, as well as the continued brilliance of Lionel Messi:

    It'll be fascinating to see the approach from both sides in this one, as a point would suit both overall. It means it might be a cagey contest to begin with.

    Juventus are strong at home and have enough to breach this watertight Barcelona back line. But Valverde's side have consistently found a way to get through matches this term.

    Prediction: Juventus 1-1 Barcelona

                     

    Napoli vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

    NAPLES, ITALY - OCTOBER 29: Vlad Chiriches, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne of SSC Napoli celebrate the 3-1 goal scored by Dries Mertens during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and US Sassuolo at Stadio San Paolo on October 29, 2017 in Naples, Ital
    Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

    They've been lauded for their sensational start to the Serie A season, but Napoli will miss out on the knockout stages of the Champions League if they fail to beat Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

    For manager Maurizio Sarri it's clear a challenge for the Scudetto has taken priority this term, with players rotated for some key matches in Europe. But two wins from their last two matches could still be enough to see them through.

    As noted below, the competition has not been kind to them so far this term, with Manchester City securing back-to-back victories over the Serie A outfit:

    Still, matches at home to Shakhtar and away to Feyenoord represent winnable games.

    Napoli have shown throughout 2017 they have the attacking talent to match any side, with Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne all so effective at their best. Provided they feature and perform, they should have too much for the Ukrainian visitors.

    Shakhtar have held their own in a testing group.
    Shakhtar have held their own in a testing group.SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images

    Shakhtar beat Napoli earlier in the competition and shone home and away against Feyenoord, meaning a draw would be enough to see them through to the knockout stages. Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph praised them earlier in the tournament:

    The San Paolo is a difficult place to go, though, and while Napoli may have other priorities in 2017-18, they'll do enough to keep their slender hopes of qualifying alive.

    Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man City to Rival Liverpool for Van Dijk After Stones Injury

      via mirror
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Arsenal 'Shut Some Mouth', Says Bellerin

      Evening Standard
      via Evening Standard
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mustafi Slams Arsenal's Critics After Downing Spurs

      via mirror
      World Football logo
      World Football

      European Power Rankings: Napoli Lead Italian Charge

      Sam Tighe
      via Bleacher Report