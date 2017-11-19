Biggest Stories and Best Highlights from NFL Week 11

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

We're at the point in the NFL campaign where teams are playing for their playoff lives in crucial midseason contests.

The AFC postseason picture is a mess at the moment, with eight teams within two games of the Buffalo Bills, who hold the last playoff spot with a 5-4 record.

It's not much clearer in the NFC: Five teams with seven or eight wins have a clear leg up on the rest of the conference, but the Seattle Seahawks, who hold the conference's last postseason spot, will have to fend off four teams that sit just one game behind them.

The race to the finish should be fascinating, and we'll get some clarity on the playoff pictures Sunday.

Here's a look at the biggest stories and best highlights for Week 11.

Player of the Week

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady turned 40 years old in August. Very few signal-callers hang around the league until they hit their 40s, but Brady is having one of the best seasons of his career.

Through nine games, he has thrown 19 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. He leads the NFL in completions (231) and yards per game (311.9). His 67.3 completion percentage is the third-best mark of his career, behind last season and his record-breaking 2007, when he tossed 50 touchdowns and led the Pats to a perfect regular season.

The 18th-year pro is set up for more success Sunday, as he faces the Oakland Raiders, whom Football Outsiders ranks last in pass defense efficiency. Furthermore, the Silver and Black are the only NFL team without an interception this year.

The Vegas sportsbooks list the Raiders-Patriots game with the highest point total this week (53.5), per OddsShark.

Team of the Week

Last weekend, the New Orleans Saints rushed for 298 yards against the Buffalo Bills, who had been undefeated at home this year before the embarrassing 47-10 loss Sunday.

After losing their first two games by a combined 26 points (in fairness, they played the now 7-2 Minnesota Vikings and 7-2 New England Patriots), the Saints have rolled to seven straight wins. Only two of those victories have been by fewer than 10 points, and no win has featured a margin fewer than eight.

New Orleans normally features a high-flying passing offense, but its running game has set the tone this year.

Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara have combined for 1,089 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground through nine games, and they are also adept pass-catchers (74 receptions, 565 yards, two touchdowns). Furthermore, the defense has been lights-out, allowing just 18.3 points per game (tied for fifth in the league).

The Saints will host the 4-5 Washington Redskins, who need a win to stay afloat in the NFC playoff race.

Game of the Week

Only one Sunday game will feature two teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended Sunday. That game will take place in Minneapolis, as the 7-2 Los Angeles Rams travel to face the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings.

The Rams and Vikings are currently tied for second in the NFC standings alongside the New Orleans Saints. The winner will have a leg up on securing a top-two seed in the NFC playoffs, which means a bye through the wild-card round and a home game in the divisional round.

On paper, this looks to be a close contest. The Rams lead all teams with 32.9 points per game, and their stingy defense allows just 18.0 on average (third in the NFL). The Vikings aren't far behind on defense, as they give up just 18.3 points a game (fifth in the league), and they score 24.1 (10th).

Minnesota is a 1.5-point favorite, per OddsShark.

Still to Come

The aforementioned Oakland Raiders-New England Patriots matchup will take place in Mexico City as part of the NFL's annual International Series. The league hosted four games in England this year and will close out the series at Azteca Stadium.

The 7-2 Patriots should coast into the playoffs, but the 4-5 Raiders could use a win to stay close in the postseason race.

In other action, quarterback Nathan Peterman will be making his first pro start for the Buffalo Bills as his team visits the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bills replaced incumbent signal-caller Tyrod Taylor, who completed 64.2 percent of his passes, accounted for 12 touchdowns and added 237 rushing yards.

Peterman will face a 3-6 team that is tied for third in the league in sacks (29). L.A. is led by edge-rushers Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. Buffalo is a seven-point underdog, per OddsShark.

A rock fight may be on tap in Denver as two teams (the Cincinnati Bengals and host Broncos) with struggling offenses face off. Each team had recorded five straight playoff appearances before missing out last year. This season, Denver and Cincinnati are 3-6 apiece and face uphill climbs to get back to the postseason.

The loser of this game will almost assuredly be out of the playoff race, while the winner will have a glimmer of hope.

The nightcap features an NFC East battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. The 8-1 Eagles are marching toward home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs for the first time since 2004, when they went to the Super Bowl.

The 5-4 Cowboys will be without suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott and left tackle Tyron Smith (the latter news is via Jane Slater of NFL Network).

Without those two last week, the Cowboys struggled to get anything going on offense, scoring just seven points against the Atlanta Falcons, who have been up and down all year. Dallas will be at home, though Philadelphia has won its last two games by a combined 51 points.