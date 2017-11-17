    John Elway: Broncos Have Gotten 'A Little Bit Soft' During 5-Game Losing Streak

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2017

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 13: John Elway of the Denver Broncos walks off the field before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 13, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Broncos defeated the Saints 25-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    Denver Broncos general manager John Elway doesn't like the effort he's seen from the team during its current five-game losing streak.        

    Speaking to reporters Friday after an event at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Elway said he thinks the Broncos are "a little bit soft."

    "We went 4-0 in the preseason, we started out 3-1, then we get a bye week, and if you exhale in this league, you're in trouble," he said, per ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold. "To be dead honest with you, I think we exhaled, and it's hard to recover from that. So, it's a lesson that hopefully we all learned and prevent it from happening again.''

    The Broncos were red-hot when the 2017 NFL season started, scoring a combined 66 points in wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys at home. 

    Since its last victory Oct. 1 over the Oakland Raiders, Denver has scored a total of 68 points in the past five games. The once-vaunted defense ranks 29th in points allowed per game (26.6). 

    Elway acknowledged that every team will lose games during the season but said "the way that it's gone about, in not being competitive, is probably the thing that concerns me the most."

    The Broncos' last two losses against the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots came by a total score of 92-39. 

    With a 3-6 record heading into Week 11's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Broncos are tied with the Chargers for third in the AFC West. Denver hasn't finished a season under .500 since 2010, before it hired Elway as executive vice president of football operations in January 2011. 

    Related

      Denver Broncos logo
      Denver Broncos

      Anderson Opening Youth Sports, Academic Complex

      Nicki Jhabvala
      via The Denver Post
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rivers (Concussion) Cleared to Play vs. Bills

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jones Apologizes After Video of Racial Remark Surfaces

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wilson Had Jaw Reset, Was on Liquid Diet After Hit

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report