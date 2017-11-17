Philip Rivers Will Play in Week 11 vs. Bills After Clearing Concussion Protocol

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Philip Rivers' streak of consecutive games played will continue on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was cleared through concussion protocol.

The Chargers announced Friday that Rivers was medically cleared by an independent neurological consultant after entering concussion protocol on Nov. 13.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said during his press conference on Monday, after a 20-17 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, that Rivers self-reported concussion symptoms.

“Phil came in today and self-reported concussion symptoms,” Lynn told reporters. “He’s seeing our doctors and being evaluated. He’s now in the concussion protocol, and we’ll evaluate him for the rest of the week.”

After playing behind Drew Brees in his first two NFL seasons, Rivers has been a stalwart for the Chargers since 2006. The six-time Pro Bowler has started 194 straight games including the playoffs.

Only New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has a longer consecutive-games streak (220, including the postseason) than Rivers among active players.

In nine games this season, Rivers has thrown for 2,263 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Chargers are tied with the Denver Broncos for third place in the AFC West with a 3-6 record.