NFL Predictions Week 11: Full Projections, Odds, Highlighting Top Fantasy Stars

November 30, 2014, is a day that will forever live in fantasy football infamy.

During that afternoon, two of the better fantasy performances of the decade were delivered, but they weren't courtesy of star NFL players or household names. Rather, they were from St. Louis Rams running back Tre Mason and Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Mason accounted for 164 yards from scrimmage (including an 89-yard touchdown run) and three touchdowns in a 52-0 win over the Oakland Raiders, while Fitzpatrick threw for 358 yards and six touchdowns as he led his team to a 45-21 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

It's unlikely, but don't be surprised if someone out of the ordinary turns in the fantasy performance of the week, perhaps one that eclipses Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown's three-touchdown night on Thursday. You never know.

Here's a look at the Week 11 games on tap for Sunday and Monday, alongside odds (via OddsShark) and picks for the winners and fantasy stars.

Detroit Lions (-3, 40.5 O/U) at Chicago Bears

Fantasy Star Pick: Lions WR Marvin Jones (7 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD)

Score Pick: Lions 17, Bears 13

Marvin Jones had a rough game against Cleveland last Sunday (just one catch for 22 yards), but per Pro Football Reference, the former Cincinnati Bengal posted 19 catches, 331 yards and three touchdowns in his prior three games.

Look for him to bounce back against a Chicago Bears pass defense that disappointed against the previously struggling Brett Hundley and the Green Bay Packers offense last week.

Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5, 45 O/U) at New York Giants

Fantasy Star Pick: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (6 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD)

Score Pick: Chiefs 28, Giants 14

The New York Giants have given up a touchdown to a tight end in every game this season. Why would that trend stop against the best (or second-best, depending on who you ask) tight end in the game in Travis Kelce?

Kansas City is striving for an AFC West division title, while Big Blue is playing out the string. This should be no contest.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (EVEN, 42 O/U)

Fantasy Star Pick: Buccaneers RB Doug Martin (20 carries, 120 yards, 1 TD)

Score Pick: Buccaneers 24, Dolphins 17

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart has had an impressive career, but this year has not gone well. Per Football Outsiders, Stewart ranks last in efficiency among running backs with at least 80 rushes.

You might be wondering why Stewart is being mentioned in the Buccaneers-Dolphins section, and that's because he gashed the Dolphins run defense for 110 yards on 17 carries last Monday. The Dolphins run defense has not performed well lately, and Doug Martin could take advantage.

Baltimore Ravens (-2, 37.5 O/U) at Green Bay Packers

Fantasy Star Pick: Ravens WR Jeremy Maclin (6 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD)

Score Pick: Packers 20, Ravens 17

This is a tough game to project, largely because of the visitors. On one hand, the Baltimore Ravens have looked dominant (a 40-0 win over the Miami Dolphins). On the other hand, they've looked like the worst team in football (a 44-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars).

In the end, the projected fantasy star will lead the Ravens to a road win. That pick is Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, who caught eight passes for 98 yards last week and has seen an average of seven targets in his last four games.

He will be facing a Packers team that ranks just 23rd in pass defense efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 46 O/U)

Fantasy Star Pick: Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon (18 rushes, 90 yards, 1 TD, 5 catches, 50 yards)

Score Pick: Vikings 24, Rams 20

The Los Angeles Rams have looked unbeatable in recent weeks, but their run defense has been average at best this year. Per Football Outsiders, the Rams have allowed 4.51 yards per carry.

The Vikings' best bet to win this game is take the air out of the ball and control the time of possession through a strong game, which will keep the vaunted Rams offensive attack on the sidelines. That means Jerick McKinnon could be the star.

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans (-2.5, 37.5 O/U)

Fantasy Star Pick: Cardinals D/ST (3 INT, 2 sacks, 14-20 PA)

Score Pick: Cardinals 24, Texans 13

The Houston Texans have not scored more than one offensive touchdown in any game Tom Savage has started in his career. They will now play a team with a shutdown cornerback in Patrick Peterson who can match up with the Texans' best offensive weapon (wideout DeAndre Hopkins).

The matchup advantage goes to the Cardinals here, even with the game in Houston.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5, 37 O/U) at Cleveland Browns

Fantasy Star Pick: Browns D/ST (3 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA)

Score Pick: Browns 14, Jaguars 7

This is the shot in the dark for the week, but Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette did not practice on Friday because of his nagging ankle injury. The Jags have beaten two teams (the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals) by a combined 50-7 score without Fournette this year, but those run defenses weren't as good as Cleveland's.

Even though the Browns are winless, they are first in the league in fewest yards allowed per carry (3.1). In sloppy, cold weather conditions, the Browns will defeat the warm-weather Jags in an ugly game.

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 51 O/U)

Fantasy Star Pick: Saints WR Michael Thomas (9 catches, 130 yards, 1 TD)

Score Pick: Saints 31, Redskins 17

The Washington Redskins pass defense showed some surprising vulnerabilities as the Minnesota Vikings' passing attack was on point in a 38-30 win last Sunday.

The problem for the Skins is that it doesn't get easier against a New Orleans Saints offense that could make the case for being the best scoring unit in the league right now.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas has been steady this year, but a dominant performance has eluded him. Look for that to change this week.

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers (-6, 41 O/U)

Fantasy Star Pick: Chargers D/ST (5 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA)

Score Pick: Chargers 26, Bills 10

The Buffalo Bills will be sending 2017 fifth-round draft pick and new starting quarterback Nathan Peterman to the wolves as he faces the Los Angeles Chargers' ace pass defense, led by edge-rushers Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram (18 combined sacks).

The Bolts have a solid secondary, too, led by cornerback Casey Hayward. It will not be an easy day for Peterman, especially considering that the Bills defense has collapsed in recent weeks. He'll need to score early and often to keep up with the Bolts, but that won't happen.

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos (-2.5, 38.5 O/U)

Fantasy Star Pick: Broncos D/ST (5 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA)

Score Pick: Broncos 16, Bengals 10

This is one of a few games on tap that project to be ugly, low-scoring affairs where the defenses reign supreme.

Both teams have had disappointing seasons after spending the better part of this decade in the playoffs, but the Broncos have the edge at home thanks to edge-rusher Von Miller, who is still having a great year (eight sacks) despite his team's 3-6 campaign.

New England Patriots (-7, 55 O/U) vs. Oakland Raiders (in Mexico City)

Fantasy Star Pick: Patriots QB Tom Brady (5 TD, 375 passing yards)

Score Pick: Patriots 35, Raiders 34

This has been a tough game to project and one I've gone back and forth on.

The Patriots are the better team, but the Raiders are more desperate. Both teams have great offenses when they are at their best, but the Silver and Black have been hit or miss all year.

The Raiders have one game-breaker on defense (edge-rusher Khalil Mack), while the Patriots can't boast a similar player (though they certainly have some solid pieces on the back end).

In the end, it's hard to bet against Pats quarterback Tom Brady, who is set up to have a career game against a Raiders pass defense that allows 7.9 yards per attempt, one of the worst marks in the league.

Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 48 O/U) at Dallas Cowboys

Fantasy Star Pick: Philadelphia Eagles D/ST (3 sacks, 2 INT, 7-13 PA)

Without the suspended Ezekiel Elliott and the injured Tyron Smith, who is listed as questionable but likely won't dress, the Dallas Cowboys are in trouble against the Philadelphia Eagles, whose defense has been rounding into form in recent weeks.

Last week, Dallas only managed to score seven against the Atlanta Falcons, whose defense has been hit or miss all year. It's hard to expect much better against the 8-1 Eagles.

Score Pick: Eagles 27, Cowboys 10

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 44.5 O/U)

Fantasy Star Pick: Falcons WR Julio Jones (8 catches, 130 yards, 2 TD)

Safety Kam Chancellor is out for the year with a neck injury, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. With Richard Sherman already out with a torn Achilles, the Seahawks defense might struggle to keep up with some of the best pass-catchers in the league.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has had a disappointing season by his standards (49 catches, 715 yards and one touchdown), but he's still one of the best offensive weapons in the game. The guess here is that he leads his team to a key road win to stay alive in the playoff race.

Score Pick: Falcons 27, Seahawks 24

Writer's Note: Predictions are subject to change throughout the week due to news, injuries, projected weather conditions, further analysis and other factors.