NASCAR at Miami 2017 Qualifying Results: Denny Hamlin Wins Pole in Season Finale

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin earned the pole position for Sunday's Ford EcoBoost 400, the final race of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, by posting the best time in the last round of qualifying Friday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.

While Hamlin will lead the field to the starting line, the focus will be on the Championship 4 as they race for the title. The top finisher among Martin Truex Jr. (qualified second), Kyle Busch (third), Brad Keselowski (fifth) and Kevin Harvick (ninth) will be crowned this year's champ.

Hamlin, who was eliminated from the playoffs last week, won his second pole of the 2017 campaign and the 26th of his career.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.