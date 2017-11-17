Report: Giancarlo Stanton Trade Offer Made by Giants; Red Sox, Cardinals in Mix

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants have reportedly presented the Miami Marlins with a formal trade offer for outfielder Giancarlo Stanton as the sweepstakes to land the reigning MLB home run champion begin in earnest.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Giants' proposal Friday and noted the Marlins are also expecting interest in the slugger from the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and multiple "unidentified clubs."

Stanton is one of several notable players, along with infielders Dee Gordon and Martin Prado, Miami will consider moving over the next few months as it attempts to trim its payroll to around $90 million before the 2018 season, per Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

The 28-year-old California native was named the National League's Most Valuable Player for 2017 on Thursday after edging Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto by two points in the Baseball Writers' Association of America voting.

His 13-year, $325 million contract is a significant hurdle toward the Marlins' reaching their payroll goal under a new ownership group led by Bruce Sherman and longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, though.

It's a deal that includes a full no-trade clause, which means Stanton controls his destiny in terms of where he'll play next season and beyond. That said, he suggested to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports in September he'll consider waiving it if Miami is prepared to undergo another rebuilding project.

"I don't want to rebuild…I've lost for seven years," he said.

On Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today listed the Giants as the "most aggressive" club in the Stanton chase but added the Marlins are "not close" to any type of final agreement.

San Francisco represents an ideal fit on paper. Along with allowing Stanton to return to California, the lineup features an opening in the outfield alongside Denard Span and Hunter Pence. In addition, the team finished last in MLB with just 128 homers in 2017.