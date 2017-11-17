Jerry Jones Apologizes for Racially Insensitive Remark Captured in Video

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones apologized Friday after a video posted by The Blast showed him making a racially insensitive remark at the Warwick Melrose Hotel in Dallas in 2013.

The video, which was reportedly taken after Jones was asked to provide a videotaped message to a woman who was about to get married, shows the 75-year-old saying the following: "Jennifer, congratulations on the wedding. Now, you know he's with a black girl tonight, don't you?"

"That comment was inappropriate," Jones said in a statement Friday, according to the Dallas Morning News' David Moore. "It's not who I am, and I'm sorry."

In an e-mail to the Dallas Morning News, former Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders insisted Jones' comments weren't a reflection of his character.

"A joke that was intended to add humor at the request of a fan in a lighthearted moment was taken totally out of intent," Sanders said, per Moore. "I'm sorry we're in this state of mind as a country, but if you're looking for a racist, Jerry Jones is not that guy."