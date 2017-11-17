    Jerry Jones Apologizes for Racially Insensitive Remark Captured in Video

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2017

    SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on as he walks off the field after his team warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones apologized Friday after a video posted by The Blast showed him making a racially insensitive remark at the Warwick Melrose Hotel in Dallas in 2013. 

    The video, which was reportedly taken after Jones was asked to provide a videotaped message to a woman who was about to get married, shows the 75-year-old saying the following: "Jennifer, congratulations on the wedding. Now, you know he's with a black girl tonight, don't you?"

    "That comment was inappropriate," Jones said in a statement Friday, according to the Dallas Morning News' David Moore. "It's not who I am, and I'm sorry."

    In an e-mail to the Dallas Morning News, former Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders insisted Jones' comments weren't a reflection of his character. 

    "A joke that was intended to add humor at the request of a fan in a lighthearted moment was taken totally out of intent," Sanders said, per Moore. "I'm sorry we're in this state of mind as a country, but if you're looking for a racist, Jerry Jones is not that guy."

