Russell Wilson Had Jaw Reset After Injury, Was on Liquid Diet

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said he had to go on a liquid diet for a couple of days after suffering a jaw injury in the team's Week 10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium.

On Friday, Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk passed along Wilson's comments about his recovery from the hard hit.

"I had to wear this splint almost," Wilson said. "Basically a hard mouthguard which would reset my jaw a little bit and make me feel good again."

The NFL is also reviewing the team's handling of its concussion protocol in the aftermath.

Last week, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network the league was looking into the situation after referee Walt Anderson sent Wilson to the sideline to get checked out, but the quarterback only went into the medical tent for a few seconds before returning to the field.

The 28-year-old University of Wisconsin product added "the league's gotta do what the league's gotta do" when asked Friday about its review into the matter.

If the NFL determines Seattle violated the concussion protocol, it could fine the Seahawks and take away draft picks.

Wilson ended up playing the rest of Thursday's game against the Cardinals and finished with 238 passing yards and two touchdowns in the 22-16 win.

He's expected to remain in the Seahawks' lineup for Monday night's home game against the Atlanta Falcons at CenturyLink Field despite the jaw injury.