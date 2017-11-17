Michael Vick Pays Final $1.5M to Clear $17.6M Debt from 2008 Bankruptcy

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Retired quarterback Michael Vick reportedly cleared his debt stemming from a 2008 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Thursday when he sent a final $1.5 million payment to creditors.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, Vick officially paid back $17.4 million of the $17.6 million he owed.

