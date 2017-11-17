    Michael Vick Pays Final $1.5M to Clear $17.6M Debt from 2008 Bankruptcy

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick stands on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Retired quarterback Michael Vick reportedly cleared his debt stemming from a 2008 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on Thursday when he sent a final $1.5 million payment to creditors. 

    According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, Vick officially paid back $17.4 million of the $17.6 million he owed. 

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

