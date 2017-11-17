La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 12 Results

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

La Liga resumed after the international break on Friday as Girona held Real Sociedad to a 1-1 draw at the Estadi Montilivi.

The result keeps Real Sociedad in seventh place while Girona stay 10th, now two points clear of Celta Vigo.

Here are the latest standings in Spain (goal difference in parentheses):

1. Barcelona 31 (26)

2. Valencia 27 (19)

3. Real Madrid 23 (13)

4. Atletico Madrid 23 (10)

5. Villarreal 20 (7)

6. Sevilla 19 (1)

7. Real Sociedad 18 (3)

8. Real Betis 17 (1)

9. Leganes 17 (1)

10. Girona 16 (-3)

11. Celta Vigo 14 (5)

12. Getafe 13 (2)

13. Espanyol 13 (-4)

14. Levante 12 (-3)

15. Athletic Bilbao 11 (-4)

16. Deportivo La Coruna 11 (-7)

17. Eibar 8 (-19)

18. Alaves 6 (-11)

19. Las Palmas 6 (-20)

20. Malaga 4 (-17)

Recap

The visitors took an early lead in the game with Willian Jose opening the scoring in some style after just seven minutes.

The 25-year-old was sent into the area by Mikel Oyarzabal before dropping his shoulder, leaving his defender on the floor and then firing home left-footed at the near post.

Real Sociedad's official Twitter account captured the moment perfectly:

Meanwhile, Opta noted how effective Oyarzabal has been for Eusebio Sacristan's side this season:

Girona have enjoyed a decent start to their first season in La Liga, notably beating Real Madrid 2-1 in October, and rallied after the break.

Cristhian Stuani brought them level just after the hour mark, heading home Portu's cross at the far post to make it 1-1.

His importance to the team was highlighted by football writer Simon Harrison:

Young defender Pablo Maffeo, on loan from Manchester City, was also catching the eye for Girona again, according to journalist Benjamin Wills:

Sociedad pressed for a winner but could not find a way past goalkeeper Bono and were forced to settle for a point.

It's another impressive result for Girona, who have now gone three games without defeat in La Liga and taken seven points from the last nine available.

The Liga newcomers are hard to beat, particularly at home, while in Stuani up-front, they possess a real match-winner who is proving to be an excellent signing.