Blaine Gabbert Officially Named Cardinals Starting QB After Drew Stanton Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians announced Friday (h/t ESPN.com) that Blaine Gabbert will start at quarterback in Sunday's Week 11 game against the Houston Texans.

Previous starter Drew Stanton is dealing with a sprained knee. He will serve as Gabbert's backup if he is able to do so, but if he cannot suit up, the recently signed Matt Barkley will be the backup.

Stanton had started the Cards' past two games after veteran quarterback Carson Palmer landed on the shelf with a broken arm.

The 28-year-old Gabbert has not attempted a pass this season, but he does have 40 career starts to his credit with a record of 9-31.

Last season, Gabbert appeared in six games for the San Francisco 49ers, throwing for 925 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with 173 rushing yards and two scores.

Gabbert was originally selected No. 10 overall in the 2011 NFL draft out of Missouri by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he failed to live up to expectations in three seasons with the organization.

For his career, Gabbert has thrown 38 touchdowns and 37 interceptions, making him a less-than-ideal option for a Cardinals team fighting to remain in the playoff hunt.

Arizona sports a 4-5 record and currently sits two games behind the Seattle Seahawks for the final playoff spot in the NFC.