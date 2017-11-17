Grand Slam of Darts 2017: Peter Wright, Gary Anderson Advance to Last 4

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Peter Wright cruised into the semi-finals at the 2017 Grand Slam of Darts, as he defeated Glen Durrant 16-10 in Wolverhampton, England, on Friday.

The BDO champion was off the pace, missing the doubles as Snakebite flexed his muscle at the oche.

Gary Anderson defeated Mensur Suljovic 16-12 in a tight encounter, but the two-time world champion produced the extra quality he needed late in the contest.

Here are Friday's quarter-finals results:

Peter Wright 16-10 Glen Durrant

Gary Anderson 16-12 Mensur Suljovic

Saturday's quarter-final matches:

Phil Taylor vs. Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen vs. Rob Cross

Recap

Wright gained revenge for his defeat to Durrant in the group stage, as he took his place in the last four with consummate ease.

The Lakeside kingpin didn't have a finish in the tip of his darts, and he was repeatedly punished by the juggernaut from the PDC.

Wright broke his opponent's throw to capture the opening pair of legs, but Durrant repeated the feat to level the match at 2-2.

PDC Darts highlighted the action:

Snakebite upped the pace to storm ahead, grabbing a 7-3 advantage, and Duzza appeared bruised as he struggled to keep up.

Wright won three of the next four legs to earn a 10-4 lead, and Durrant appeared a beaten man, as the difference in class was evident.

Durrant briefly rallied to take out a 124 finish, and he built some momentum as Wright tried to regain his rhythm.

Duzza stayed in the hunt to make it 14-9, finding the maximums as Snakebite appeared to take his foot off the gas, and the crowd reacted as the BDO champion narrowly missed a nine-dart finish.

However, Wright pulled his game together to crawl over the line, remaining good value for his 16-10 victory.

PDC Darts provided the winning darts:

Anderson and Suljovic fought tooth and nail in the opening stages of their battle, and the opening 10 legs were shared evenly.

The two-time world champion was struggling to move through the gears as the Champions League holder slowly moved into position, with Anderson being punished by the referee for stepping across the oche before releasing a dart.

PDC Darts shared the moment:

Gentle took advantage of the mistake to win the 10th leg, and Anderson was clearly displeased with his form.

Once again, there were issues with the board, as in earlier rounds, and Suljovic asked for a replacement after darts failed to stay in the treble bed.

The Flying Scotsman quickly worked through his disappointment and began to turn the screw on his opponent, going high and low around the board to take a 9-6 lead.

Anderson was averaging 101.2 compared to Suljovic's 96.3, but Gentle managed to bring the score back to 9-8 as the Scot missed his doubles.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Suljovic maintained his rising form to chase Anderson's tail, and the match was finely poised at 11-10 to the Scot.

However, Gentle suddenly ran out of gas, and his stamina was lacking as Anderson captured three legs in quick succession to lead 14-11.

Anderson went for the throat in the closing stages, and he quickly disposed of Suljovic in the final exchanges to make the last four of the competition.

