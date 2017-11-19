NFL Schedule Week 11: Game Times, TV Coverage and Live-Stream Guide

Harry How/Getty Images

Thursday night's matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers didn't bring much drama in the second half. However, Week 11 should feature a more competitive battle between the NFC North leader and NFC West frontrunner.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff could take the next step in proving he's come a long way with an impressive victory against a top-10 defense. The Minnesota Vikings will attempt to extend their win streak to six games.

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field without three valuable players in a critical division matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The injuries plus a suspension should test head coach Jason Garrett's mettle as a game-planner.

We'll find out about the Seattle Seahawks depth with significant injuries plaguing their roster. Much like the Steelers on Thursday night, will the Atlanta Falcons offense finally play up to high expectations?

The 506 Sports Twitter handle relayed the coverage map for those looking to tune into Week 11 games:

The information below provides dates, times, channels and live-stream details for those planning to enjoy the NFL action on mobile devices. What storylines should we look out for in Week 11?

Week 11 Schedule, Television and Live-Stream Details

Sunday, November 19

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go

New England Patriots at Oakland Raiders (Mexico City): 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS, CBS All Access

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, November 20

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

Week 11 Storylines

Case Keenum vs. Jared Goff

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It's the marquee matchup no one saw coming months ago. The Rams will test their No. 1 scoring offense against a top-five defense in points allowed.

Goff struggled against the Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars defenses in back-to-back weeks, which indicates he's not an unstoppable passer in the pocket.

Despite the Rams' success, their defense ranks No. 24 in the league, leaving the front seven susceptible to the Vikings backfield tandem. Minnesota has eclipsed 100 yards on the ground in four of its last five contests.

Goff won't carve up the Vikings as he's done against opponents in the past two weeks. Running back Todd Gurley will face the No. 3 run defense in the league. Latavius Murray should emerge as the more productive ball-carrier on Sunday.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Rams 21

LB Sean Lee, OT Tyron Smith Out for Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Running back Ezekiel Elliott withdrew the appeal of his suspension. As a result, he'll serve the six-game ban, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Left tackle Tyron Smith will miss consecutive games with a groin injury, per NFL Network's Jane Slater:

The team expects linebacker Sean Lee to miss multiple games with a hamstring ailment, per Rapoport:

The Cowboys have lost the last five games without Lee suiting up on defense. Secondly, Dallas' offensive line allowed eight sacks in Week 10. In that game, Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn may have punched his ticket to the Pro Bowl with six quarterback takedowns. Finally, Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Carson Wentz comes into Sunday's game leading the league with 23 touchdown passes.

All signs point to a lopsided victory for the Eagles. The Cowboys won't have the offensive continuity or the resistance on defense to keep pace with Philadelphia.

Prediction: Eagles 34, Cowboys 20

No Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor's Season in Jeopardy?

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman tore his Achilles' tendon in the team's previous outing. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, safety Kam Chancellor could miss the remainder of the season with a neck injury:

On a brighter note, News Tribune reporter Gregg Bell noted head coach Pete Carroll expects free safety Earl Thomas to play after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

"Thomas returned to practice Thursday for the first time since he pulled his hamstring three games ago, on Oct. 29. Carroll was as definitive as he's been that Thomas will play Monday, but he was limited in practice."

On top of the absences and injury concerns on defense, the Seahawks still have to work through the rough patches with an offense relying heavily on the passing attack.

In Week 10, Clayborn feasted on the Cowboys' pass protection without Smith. He'll likely line up against backup tackle Matt Tobin on Monday, per Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable:

Despite the Falcons' lackluster offensive production, the injuries will amount to a letdown at CenturyLink Field for the Seahawks. Expect wideout Julio Jones to finish with his best game of the season.

Prediction: Falcons 27, Seahawks 24