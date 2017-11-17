Ranking the Saddest Sports Communities on Twitter

Ranking the Saddest Sports Communities on TwitterNovember 17, 2017
Twitter. It’s a wonderful, beautiful trash heap of miserable mayhem and funny jokes that quickly get beaten into the ground mercilessly. I hate it, and I spend all day there. It’s also a place where like-minded sports fans can come together, show support for their teams, complain endlessly and beg for the sweet release of the offseason. Those special groups are the Sports Twitter communities.
Team and local Twitter subsets are loosely defined and freewheeling. The analytics dorks? Part of it. Sports talk radio hot takers? Members. Bandwagoners? On board. People who earnestly use 280 characters? Sadly welcome.
But it’s not always fun, games, memes and score updates. After all, in the big picture, most pro sports teams stink. And even when a team is doing really well, some communities can’t help but pick fights and seek out things to complain about (hello, Eagles Twitter). A sizable chunk of sports Twitter is a cesspool of complaining, anger, anxiety, bewilderment and more complaining. So, all things considered—team futility, fan hostility, general hopelessness, etc.—which sports Twitter communities are the saddest?
Warning: these communities have been known to use profanity.
8. Dolphins Twitter: It Exists
On the surface, it’s easy to mock the Miami Dolphins and their fans. They’ve been irrelevant since Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, are a mainstay on a Twitter account that tweets pictures of empty stadiums and play this ridiculous fight song on the rare occasions they score. It’s not hard to see why fans would be mad:
Thomas @nashmax73
INSTANT REPLAY: Every member of #DolphinsTwitter when they got the #Jaytrain news at work today: https://t.co/f3IectbUC12017-10-31 19:02:18
#LandryGangGang 4-5🏈🐬 @travisbrunk
I’m trying to be optimistic for the Dolphins tonight.. I really am #FinsUp https://t.co/QA7WuDE2RF2017-11-13 16:59:21
Matt Kesterson @KESTERDAUGHTER
You know the Dolphins suck when you’re still depressed after they win. #FinsUp2017-10-8 20:55:48
And that’s not even touching how the team’s former O-line coach foolishly filmed his extracurriculars.
But here’s the thing about local members of Dolphins Twitter: They’re happier than most of us. I’m from Philadelphia, and our most famous export is a fictional, miserable boxer who lost. Miami has Pitbull, the literal most positive man on the entire planet, and DJ Khaled, the second-most positive man on the planet. And why are they so positive? They’re in Miami. Every time I see a picture of a half-empty Dolphins (or Heat or Marlins) game, I always think the same thing: I wouldn’t be there watching that team either—it’s Miami. That’s why Dolphins Twitter is at the bottom of this list. While they should be happy, it’s super impressive they can fight through all that “Mr. Worldwide wearing a youth medium baseball jersey” joy and get to the sadness of it all. Kudos, Dolphins Twitter.
The Five Stages of Grief
Denial
Air Force Vet @iluvcgars
If the #Dolphins can get their shit together they could actually make a run, the AFC is so wide open in my opinion #FinsUp2017-11-12 20:17:23
Bonus:
Pablo @pabloknows
Adam Gase isn't looking to lose. He also knows more about QBs than any of us. If he thinks Cutler is better than Moore I believe him.2017-10-15 12:03:45
Anger
#WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot @iNeedTequila
I remember when all of #DolphinsTwitter was salivating over Adam Gase’s playcalling. That was 365 days ago when Ryan Tannehill was the QB.2017-10-27 03:32:04
Bargaining
Brad Pitt @TheOzzieVergara
Suck for Saquon #FinsUp2017-10-31 14:07:34
Depression
🐬👆Joe Morgan🐬👆 @TheSaltyDolfan
Shit is hard to watch but blame is all around. Y'all just want to make Cutler your scapegoat this season. #DolphinsTwitter2017-10-15 18:06:46
Acceptance
🐬🔥 @Alejomonte1
Tbh maybe Gase is tanking to draft his quarterback #Finsup2017-10-1 14:55:36
7. Knicks Twitter: A Success Story
Welcome to the first (but definitely not last) appearance from New York on this list. Honestly, any other year, the Knickerbockers community would be top-five, but Phil Jackson is gone, James Dolan is quiet(er) and Kristaps Porzingis is a superstar. He’s like if the Monstars stole the ability from every good player and shoved it into Stick Stickly. But in the good ol’ days—earlier this year—things were different. ‘Staps skipped his exit interview, Carmelo Anthony was Melo-ing all over the place and pre-ouster Phil Jackson was making everything worse. That, in addition to every New Yorker’s innate need to feel and be superior to others, made for a sad mix:
Knicks loyalty @forevershinin
a long suffering #knicks fan since 1983 as a little kid 95% of me want the best for our organization, city&fans ,5% I want Phil to fail bad2017-6-19 19:21:42
Andrew Claudio @Claudio_GSN
Well #Knicks fans, here's to hoping David Griffin replaces Phil Jackson in 2018 https://t.co/xsrvZjXPyj2017-6-19 23:39:47
NYK-NYJ-NYY-4life @knicksjets4life
When you sat through Phil Jackson's latest press conference #Knicks https://t.co/A7boqb7Fqq2017-4-19 22:55:06
DieHard Knicks Fan @DonaldP47082631
@knicksdude Same guy who wasted Dolan 💰 on Delembert Calderon Odom Metta Early Galloway Larkin Shved Great Job Phil.. Donations r much appreciated 😡😵2017-4-18 19:32:31
Dan Carson @TheDoctorCarson
Why aren't these wall-sized murals of James Dolan & his kazoo eating the same string of spaghetti https://t.co/AY4yuUqlDU2017-10-3 15:00:41
And we can’t mention Dolan and his kazoo without showing it off:
SB Nation NBA @SBNationNBA
James Dolan's newest blues song is about politicians and features a kazoo. http://t.co/OWnXNUGA7B https://t.co/mDsN1uWBnl2014-9-16 18:25:13
The Five Stages of Grief
Denial
KnicksNation @KnicksNation
So Phil Jackson becomes the Knicks president and James Dolan and Steve Mills all of a sudden become available to the media. #ZenEffect2014-3-20 01:47:56
Anger
Captain's Corner 🌎 @TotalP442
Knicks Fans need to wake up & Boycott this Team TOTALLY until things change. Dolan has more Loyalty to Phil THAN YOU. RT to Boycott2017-4-19 15:11:40
Also, you can just search “Dolan” and any profane word of your choosing.
Bargaining
Mike Mulraney @mullrainee
A victory for the resistance. We spoke this into existence. Now, we turn to Dolan. #DolanDidThis #FireDolan #KnicksTape https://t.co/wQvlRVqdet2017-6-28 12:40:22
Depression
Rob Perez @World_Wide_Wob
Welcome to life as a Knicks fan. Big-time national TV performance and it feels like an L because Dolan got all sorts of Ws today. https://t.co/jgLEmDZ3lI2017-2-12 23:10:46
Acceptance
The Heart of NYC @MoLovesNY
And The Knicks are on the win column! Defeated The Nets @ MSG! Well it's good to finally win! Now can Dolan sell the team #Knicks2017-10-28 01:44:37
6. Oilers Twitter: Northern Negativity
The Edmonton Oilers are probably the best team on this list. They’re in great shape. Last season, they made the playoffs for the first time in over 10 years, took a second-round matchup to seven games and did it all on the back of 20-year-old superstar Connor McDavid. But the Oilers lost four of their first five games to start this season and currently sit with only 16 points, the third-lowest total in the NHL. This is what sets Oilers Twitter apart.
Most other communities on this list have been bad for a while and are still bad. The Oilers were bad for a while, but now they’re good. Real good. But they’re supposed to be way better than they are, which has spawned a unique phenomenon in sports Twitter communities: Incredulous Twitter. Part shrugging, part angry, part confused, Oilers Twitter is doing some really great work in the “sad Twitter” department, though its spot on this list may be more temporary than anyone else’s.
All the great work is being done in the hashtag #HereComeTheOilers, which is basically a gif party no one wants to be at. They’re having fun with sad Twitter before it sucks their souls away:
Greg Donaldson @DragoSportsAnon
#HereComeTheOilers https://t.co/b0fJiyISUq2017-11-2 03:21:29
DJ PHOENIX @DJPh03NiX
#herecometheoilers https://t.co/FlKzHjIFNy2017-11-2 03:06:55
William James @William_J87
#HereComeTheOilers https://t.co/mOuGsE1mit2017-10-29 04:39:27
Defence Minister 🏒 @TheScottMac
@DirsaMike Cause it started out looking fine, and then... 🙈 #HereComeTheOilers https://t.co/lTGgeMClU72017-10-26 03:41:52
Pretty much the only thing happening on Oilers Twitter outside of mocking the Oilers is people mad about Oilers Twitter:
Shannon Baerwald @ShannonBaerwald
Want to see crazy? Go on Oilers twitter after a loss2017-10-29 04:58:55
Cam Lewis @cooom
Me: check out this goofy image of Kris Russell Oilers twitter: SHUT UP STOP BEING NEGATIVE COULD U DO BETTER MCDAVID DIDNT BACKCKECK THE NDP https://t.co/397IAQlIMX2017-10-21 23:42:10
The Five Stages of Grief
Denial
Deanna K @deannak99
Oilers twitter is happy again. #edmontonoilers https://t.co/WbELhp8uPa2017-10-20 03:34:16
Anger
Alex Thomas @Alex_Thomas14
Just poking my head back in from my Twitter silence to remind you all that Peter Chiarelli actively made the team worse this summer. This is on him an he should be fired for it. Back to my hole I go. #Oilers2017-11-5 23:15:43
Bargaining
OilersNation.com @OilersNation
Alright, people, let's try to turn the karma around here. Let's try #OilersSilverLinings and see what happens. I'll go first... -bm2017-10-18 02:12:35
Depression
Corey Morrish @SANDMAN_947
We have 10 years of experience watching awful Oiler teams which should help us deal with this #OilersSilverLinings2017-10-18 02:23:40
Acceptance
Fake Steinberg @fake_steinberg
My favourite thing about the Oilers is how they'll never let #HereComeTheOilers die out2017-10-21 20:02:14
5. Jets Twitter: Football’s Mets
In case you haven’t been paying attention to the NFL this season, here’s a quick update: The New York Giants are very, very bad. They’re a disaster. Their coach (for now) Ben McAdoo isn’t exactly a fountain of inspiration. Eli Manning is a shadow of who he once was. They have one win. But why are the Jets here and not the Giants? Let’s ask Giants Twitter:
Petty La Belle @HeyyNikkixo
😭 Giants are 0-5 but they have the same Super Bowl odds as the Jets.. brag about ya 3Ws all you want to Jets fans https://t.co/ljgvAPb4xh2017-10-9 21:28:37
Take The Cannolis @Mikeny58
#Giants fans just to spread a little sunshine on a miserable year, We will still win another Super Bowl before the #Jets. #NYG #NYGiants2017-11-13 00:20:25
The Giants have a relatively recent history of winning, and their fans won’t let Jets fans forget it. Winning a Super Bowl is hard (I, an Eagles fan, know this), so they have every right to flaunt it in the Jets’ face. But the sibling rivalry is real. While Giants fans are tweeting about how they suck but at least they’re not the Jets, Jets Twitter is welcoming Giants fans to being terrible. Neither community can get the other off their mind. They’re stuck with each other, they’re both terrible and neither has any real path to being good.
So why the Jets and not the Giants? Every other Jets Twitter tweet is about the Giants. Just move on already:
Carp @robcarpenter81
Remember when they said the Jets were going 0-16 and the Giants were going to the SuperBowl... https://t.co/2VjvqNpbNm2017-11-5 21:32:41
Let's Talk Jets! @TalkJetsRadio
So the #Jets are a young exciting team and the “Super Bowl caliber “ Giants are a dumpster fire. Just like everyone predicted.2017-11-6 13:15:27
nymjr7 @nymjr7
Remember when #NFL experts said the @Giants were going to Super Bowl & the @nyjets would be a joke? #Giants #NYG #Jets https://t.co/i2kJ5e0JT82017-11-5 20:21:34
The Five Stages of Grief
Denial
Joe Caporoso @JCaporoso
For all the praise McCown has received, if the #Jets get 10-15% better QB play through 10 games, they are probably 6-4, maybe 7-3. Nothing matters more than QB, especially in 4th quarters in close games.2017-11-13 15:36:22
Anger
Rich MacLeod @richmacleod
This is why the #Jets should've just full-out tanked. They're not good enough to actually contend. They sucked us in.2017-11-12 20:42:08
Bargaining
An oldie but a goodie:
Thomas Melville @melvillemedia
If I had a say, I'd give Tebow a chance to QB the first team. Why not? Sanchez is not progressing, so give Tebow a chance #jets #giants2012-8-19 02:10:29
Depression
Drew @DrewfromJersey
Best player on the field is the punter today. #Jets2017-11-12 18:43:12
Acceptance
Let's Talk Jets! @TalkJetsRadio
Well.. the rebuild continues .. lessons learned. Bye week. Play Petty after it #Jets2017-11-12 20:56:02
JetsFanIsland✈⬆✈⬆ @JetsFanIsland
#Jets fam the Giants are about to kickoff, watch them & we'll feel better about ourselves.2017-11-12 21:22:50
4. Bulls Twitter: Tanks and Fists
Chicago Bulls fans totally expected to be bad and are (mostly) totally fine with being bad. Did they like the return on the Jimmy Butler trade? Some did, some didn’t (it was trash). But they’re smart, and they accept the position they’re in. If you want to tank, you have to full-on tank. They get it.
That’s all fine, but Bulls Twitter didn’t enter this season expecting Bobby Portis to punch Nikola Mirotic so hard he legitimately broke his face. Portis hospitalized Mirotic, which led to a brief suspension for Portis and caused Mirotic to ask for a trade, which has now somehow led everyone to side with Portis. Plus, as a fun bonus for people who aren’t Bulls fans, they have a hashtag (#GarPax) just to be miserable about their front office. Every team should have one of those. Chicago is doing it right. Except for all the punching.
The Five Stages of Grief
Denial
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
@mkarantzoulis Hoop idea: Bulls twitter simultaneously watches replay of Bulls snapping Heat's 27 game win streak tonight and agrees to pretend it's live2017-10-24 22:53:16
Anger
Any one of dozens of tweets that say, “Bulls so trash.” Here’s one:
Nillz @TheBullsShow
Savvy move by Reinsdorf to recoup the lost revenue from these trash Bulls by hosting the 2020 all star game.2017-11-9 22:37:55
Bargaining
Joe Tidei @_JoeyScoops_
Funny reading Bulls twitter talk about what needs improvement, addressing, etc. Um...nothing? Team is supposed to suck.2017-10-29 01:05:31
Depression
Lauri ILoveMarkkanen @VJVemu
Watching Jimmy Butler make amazing plays for the T-Wolves now: https://t.co/RBZVbDWUBC2017-10-1 02:27:18
Acceptance
BlogABull.com @BullsBlogger
@KCJHoop Yeah but are they establishing Bulls culture2017-10-5 02:37:59
3. Kings Twitter: Proud and Enthused
Sacramento Kings fans have been through a lot. Just four years ago, it seemed that the then for-sale Kings might be bought and relocated to Seattle (Sonics Twitter would surely earn a spot on this list). Instead, now-owner Vivek Ranadive swooped in to save the team’s Sacramento home. But during Ranadive’s tenure, things have been less than smooth.
George Karl coached the team and then published a book where he blamed Kenyon Martin and Carmelo Anthony’s failures (when Karl was coaching the Nuggets) on growing up without father figures. It was about as poorly received as you’d expect. Ranadive famously was very high on Nik Stauskas, which became public knowledge in a widely mocked draft room video. Then he and general manager Vlade Divac traded “Nik Rocks” Stauskas (and a valuable pick swap/future pick combo) not long after to get cap relief in order to sign free agents they didn’t end up signing.
KingJimD @jimteach30
@ZachLowe_NBA @Simply_BS13 WTF?2015-7-2 03:46:19
Jarvis @Jarvis_S808
@ZachLowe_NBA @sactownroyalty SHIT2015-7-2 04:13:14
Now, they have to watch DeMarcus Cousins continue to thrive in New Orleans. It’s been rough, but Kings fans are proud. They fought off threats for years from people trying to take their team and move it away. Vivek saved them. He’s got immunity for at least a couple more years.
The Five Stages of Grief
Denial
Boko Manu * @therealbradg
When Willie Cauley-Stein sees Kristaps Porzingis https://t.co/eZSKndL6C42017-11-13 17:57:39
Anger
Chris Duerr @ChrisDuerr
How can any fan base be cursed enough to be shackled with the Maloofs and Vivek in one lifetime? #Kangz2017-1-26 17:05:11
Bargaining
John @HeuristicLineup
Some Kings fans are mad that Vlade "isn't doing anything". Meanwhile I'm just sitting here like. He is, it's not forcing a bad contract https://t.co/dbTmjvnKK62017-7-3 17:53:52
Depression
MURPH (checkmark) @RealMurphdog916
$7 Vivek drafts this guy next year #Kangz https://t.co/3PPd11Ojno2017-3-1 02:31:38
Acceptance
Greg @gwiss
No I'm a Kings fan https://t.co/6KsFyFYKmN2017-11-3 21:25:31
2. Mets Twitter: America’s Younger Brother
In talking about the Philadelphia 76ers, many national writers would talk about how “The Process” was terrible because it created a “losing culture.” I’m not here to debate the merits of that within a locker room, but years of fielding a terrible on-field/court product can create a losing culture within your fanbase. For example: Mets Twitter.
The Mets are only two years removed from a World Series appearance, but Mets Twitter very quickly reverted to its base instincts, honed from supporting a team that has been more mediocre than bad but is forced to play second fiddle in its own city to the Yankees. It’s understandable. The Yankees get Jay-Z name drops and Denzel Washington wearing their hat. The Mets once had Garth Brooks on their spring training roster. They paid Tim Tebow. Every non-Yankees fan may hate the Yankees, but we all know they’re Marcia and the Mets are Jan. It’s a fact of life, and let’s be honest, a nation of younger siblings (your family’s “Mets fans”) was psyched when Marcia took that football to the face.
Here’s some optimism from extremely early in the 2017 season:
depressed mets fan @ConfortoGOAT
@Mets SEASON OVER2017-5-1 15:15:42
And an August loss:
Daniel Murphy signed a 3 year deal with the Nats @Metsisles123
@Mets I am: ⚪️ Male ⚪️ Female 🔘 A Mets fan Seeking: ⚪️ Male ⚪️ Female 🔘 My will to live2017-8-20 20:05:28
General recent malaise:
Good Fundies @goodfundies
Sigh https://t.co/Oz55X1tdER2017-10-26 00:16:36
🍕🌮🦇☭⚾ Pizza/Tacos/Bats 🍕🌮🦇☭⚾ @batsdingerbonds
@tholzerman As a Mets fan, i beg to differ about god2017-8-25 23:33:45
In the field of self-deprecation, Mets Twitter is the GOAT.
The Five Stages of Grief
Denial
melissa @sincerelymtc
mets: *noah on 60 day DL* *drama with the dildo prank* *matt harvey suspended for 3 days* *asdrubal might be injured* me: https://t.co/oX6iVFhHD22017-5-7 16:01:01
Anger
Good Fundies Brian @MetsBrian
Please tell me what Mets fans have done to deserve this new fresh hell every single day. https://t.co/7u0nWzsHPc2017-11-2 19:18:00
Bargaining
Jeverett15 @jeverett15
Life as a Mets fan is being angry that the Mets won't sign Otani while also remaining convinced that if they did he would be a bust.2017-9-13 04:24:01
Depression
Shannon @Miss_Met
I enjoy getting let down on a consistent basis https://t.co/gEfQXjpjCG2017-8-2 05:16:53
Acceptance
It is me, the green man. Hello. @sschreiber13
The 2017 Mets in a GIF, featuring @JerrySeinfeld. https://t.co/ebDz1dMr6r2017-8-7 15:20:57
1. Browns Twitter: (Un?)Defeated
Oh, Cleveland. There was a near-100 percent chance this spot would belong to the Browns. Before the Cavaliers brought a well-deserved title to “Believeland,” the future self-esteem and success of your average Clevelander could have been easily described with the city’s turn-of-the-20th-century nickname: “Sixth City.” The name came from the Land’s population standing at the time, but why would you ever call yourself that? The New York Times once called Philadelphia the Sixth Borough, and everyone here is still furious about that. Never admit you’re not top-five, and certainly don’t embrace it.
But because of all this, it’s impossible to dislike Cleveland Browns fans. Go ahead, try. That’s not dislike you’re feeling—it’s a weird mix of schadenfreude, pity and endearment. But on Browns Twitter, it’s less fun.
On October 31, @BrownsYouthFB, the “Youth & High School Football account for the Cleveland Browns,” tweeted about a contest involving high school football. The account, which typically tweets about football played in the Cleveland area by literal children, received this response:
Bob Phelps @PapaWushu
@BrownsYouthFB Next thing you better tweet is an outstanding trade for some fucking TALENT. You got some BIG BALLS tweeting about this shit right here.2017-10-31 15:36:44
The Browns just set the NFL record for consecutive Sunday losses (26). The team tried to send two draft picks to Cincinnati for backup quarterback AJ McCarron, but the trade fell through due to one or both teams’ front office incompetence. This was actually a rational response:
Charged Up Chopz @Pchopz_
Let’s just end the franchise2017-10-31 21:43:20
Even silver linings (a probable No. 1 overall pick next year) can’t force a positive response:
Fake David Lee @browns__oc__
@johnwintertweet @AdamSchefter I think if another team cheats there punishment should be letting us draft for them2017-11-13 00:18:52
As you can guess, game days are fun:
Jeff D Lowe @JeffDLowe
.@Browns - hey social team. This isn't in your job description, but make sure the front office knows the coach called a QB sneak from the 3yd line with no time outs and 12 seconds left. Thx.2017-11-12 19:34:33
Steven R. Walker @Steve_R_Walker
Cody Kessler entering the game like ... #Browns https://t.co/J8eKKsOYQZ2017-11-12 20:38:44
Dawgs By Nature @DawgsByNature
Kenny Britt scored a TD. Browns up two scores. The end of times are here. Make peace with your God.2017-11-12 18:20:20
But there’s comfort in this. When the team you love is very bad now, has been very bad in the past and will continue to be very bad in the future, you can detach yourself from it. There’s a feeling of near-Zen from watching a terrible team you know is terrible (take it from a lifelong Philly fan). Enjoy it, and hope it doesn’t last forever.
The Five Stages of Twitter Grief
Denial
Tony Briggs @ADbriggs66
Browns defense...actually good?2017-10-29 13:49:05
Anger
passionate about lawns @marion_ohio
Being angry at the Browns ineptitude on a Sunday morning will be a nice change of pace from Sunday afternoon.2017-10-29 13:29:53
Bargaining
Kyle David Koski @KKoski03
Dear God I'm sorry for celebrating the Cavs 2016 championship too hard please forgive me and stop punishing the Browns for my mistake 🙏🏼2017-11-2 00:55:23
Depression
Ed Urbanik @eurbanik
#Browns. ☹️. So sad. So sick. We always find away to lose 🤢2017-11-12 21:31:22
Acceptance
Owen @owen_martin7
I have accepted the fact that the Browns will forever be trash2017-11-12 20:47:18