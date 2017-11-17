ATP World Tour Finals 2017 Results: Friday Tennis Scores and Updated Schedule

Julian Finney/Getty Images

David Goffin booked his spot in the semi-finals of the 2017 ATP World Tour Finals in London with a convincing win over Dominic Thiem on Friday.

The Belgian won in straight sets against Thiem, who looked to be struggling with a knee problem, and will now face Roger Federer for a place in Sunday's final.

Later in the day, Grigor Dimitrov, who had already booked his place in the last four, comfortably saw off Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets.

Friday's Results

(7) David Goffin bt. (4) Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-1

(6) Grigor Dimitrov bt. (alt) Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-1

Saturday Schedule

Roger Federer vs. David Goffin, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Jack Sock, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Recap

Goffin got off to a slow start against Thiem, going 3-0 down before storming back to take the first set in some style with a brilliant forehand winner.

Tennis TV showed what a great finish it was by Goffin:

Having captured the first set, Goffin then took an early break in the second to put himself in a commanding position.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado explained why it was all going wrong for Thiem:

The Austrian was also struggling with a knee problem, per Metro's George Bellshaw:

Goffin then cruised to victory in the second set, taking it 6-1 to advance to the semi-finals. The Belgian was not at his best but did not need to be against a struggling Thiem.

He will, however, need to improve if he is to get past Federer, who has won all three of his matches so far and is the man to beat at the O2 Arena.

In the evening session, Dimitrov got off to a great start against Carreno Busta, winning the first eight points in a row, per Live Tennis:

Dimitrov continued his fine form to take it to 5-0 before Carreno Busta finally managed to hold serve.

The Bulgarian then served out the first set, taking it 6-1, in just 22 minutes, per Tennis TV:

The second set started in similar vein, with Dimitrov breaking his opponent in the first game. Carreno Busta called for the trainer and taking an injury timeout. The Spaniard took a nasty fall in the game, stretching to reach a Dimitrov cross-court shot that may have exacerbated an existing problem.

There was no sympathy from Dimitrov, however, who continued to dominate his opponent with a relentless display of attacking tennis.

The Spaniard did manage to gain a foothold, holding serve to make it 4-1, but Dimitrov broke again at 5-1 to seal a commanding victory.

Sports journalist Reem Abulleil showed just how good Dimitrov has been in London:

On this form the Bulgarian will have little to fear from Sock and will fancy his chances of booking a place in Sunday's final.