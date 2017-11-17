Roger Goodell's Contract Extension to Be Discussed at NFL Winter Meetings

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The NFL's 32 owners are reportedly set to meet on Dec. 13 in Irving, Texas, and discuss the status of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract negotiations.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen and Todd Archer, the owners-only session will be part of the larger annual winter meetings.

Ken Belson of the New York Times reported Thursday that NFL owners rejected Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' request for a special meeting centered on Goodell's contract.

In a letter sent to Jones by the NFL's compensation committee recently, Jones was accused of conduct "detrimental to the league's best interests," per Kevin Spain of USA Today.

Jones has threatened to sue the NFL if Goodell's extension is pushed through.

On Friday, ESPN.com's Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham reported that Jones told Goodell, "I'm gonna come after you with everything I have," during an August conference call that featured Goodell informing Jones of running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension.

According to Schefter, Mortensen and Archer, Goodell was originally offered a contract that would have given him $2.5 million less per year based on the $42 million compensation package he had during the previous five years. In a counterproposal, Goodell's lawyer reportedly asked for $49.05 million per year.

Goodell's contract expires at the end of the 2018 season.