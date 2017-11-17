    Ric Flair Sues Former Manager over '30 for 30' Documentary Money

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 07: Former wrestler Ric Flair attends Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Ric Flair is suing the agency that formerly represented him due to money he believes he is owed from his recent ESPN 30 for 30 documentary.

    According to TMZ Sports, Flair is suing Legacy Talent and Entertainment, saying that it received $25,000 from First Row Films, which produced the 30 for 30.

    Flair said he was told by Legacy Talent and Entertainment that it was using the funds for legal bills, but the company never informed him of the payment until he reached out, and he never received a cut.

    The WWE Hall of Famer also said that a lawyer he hired to investigate his finances discovered a $12,000 royalty advance from Jake's Fireworks. In total, Flair said Legacy Talent and Entertainment owes him at least $46,000.

    Flair's documentary, Nature Boy, aired Nov. 7, chronicling the ups and downs of the 16-time world champion both inside and outside the ring.

    The 68-year-old was hospitalized in August and September due to undisclosed medical issues, and according to ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure, he was given a 20 percent chance to live at one point.

    Flair was eventually released from the hospital, and he made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown Live on Tuesday to celebrate his daughter, Charlotte Flair, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship from Natalya.

    Related

      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

      Corey Jacobs
      via Wrestling News
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

      Kevin Wong
      via Bleacher Report