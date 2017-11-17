Ric Flair Sues Former Manager over '30 for 30' Documentary Money

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ric Flair is suing the agency that formerly represented him due to money he believes he is owed from his recent ESPN 30 for 30 documentary.

According to TMZ Sports, Flair is suing Legacy Talent and Entertainment, saying that it received $25,000 from First Row Films, which produced the 30 for 30.

Flair said he was told by Legacy Talent and Entertainment that it was using the funds for legal bills, but the company never informed him of the payment until he reached out, and he never received a cut.

The WWE Hall of Famer also said that a lawyer he hired to investigate his finances discovered a $12,000 royalty advance from Jake's Fireworks. In total, Flair said Legacy Talent and Entertainment owes him at least $46,000.

Flair's documentary, Nature Boy, aired Nov. 7, chronicling the ups and downs of the 16-time world champion both inside and outside the ring.

The 68-year-old was hospitalized in August and September due to undisclosed medical issues, and according to ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure, he was given a 20 percent chance to live at one point.

Flair was eventually released from the hospital, and he made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown Live on Tuesday to celebrate his daughter, Charlotte Flair, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship from Natalya.