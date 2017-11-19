WWE Survivor Series 2017 Start Time: Viewing Info, Picks for Top Stars

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Universe has been overtaken by a civil war, as Raw and SmackDown Live battle for brand supremacy Sunday night at Survivor Series.

Emanating from Toyota Center in Houston, the show will feature several interpromotional contests, including a main event pitting WWE champion AJ Styles against Universal champion Brock Lesnar in what is a dream match.

A momentous traditional five-on-five Elimination Tag Team match pitting Kurt Angle's Team Raw against Shane McMahon and Team SmackDown will co-headline, while showdowns including Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss and The Usos vs. Sheamus and Cesaro anchor a card with the potential to lead to one of the best events of the year.

Where can you tune into Sunday's pay-per-view extravaganza, and which stars and storylines are worth paying attention to?

Viewing Info

WWE Kickoff Show: 5 p.m. ET

WWE Survivor Series Main Show: 7 p.m. ET

Available on WWE Network, which can be viewed on various streaming platforms, including Roku, PlayStation, Android, Google Play Store, Apple TV and WWE.com.

Also available from traditional pay-per-view providers.

Match Card

Universal champion Brock Lesnar (Raw) vs. WWE champion AJ Styles (SD)

Traditional Survivor Series five-on-five Elimination Tag Team match: Team Raw (Kurt Angle, Triple H, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman) vs. Team SmackDown (Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, John Cena, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura)

Intercontinental champion The Miz (Raw) vs. United States champion Baron Corbin (SD)

Raw tag team champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. SmackDown tag team champions The Usos

Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair

Traditional Survivor Series five-on-five women's Elimination Tag Team match: Team Raw (Alicia Fox, Asuka, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax) vs. Team SmackDown (Becky Lynch, Natalya, Tamina, Naomi and Carmella)

Cruiserweight Championship match: Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

Predictions

Lesnar defeats Styles.

Team SmackDown defeats Team Raw (men's).

The Miz defeats Baron Corbin.

The Usos defeat Sheamus and Cesaro.

Charlotte Flair defeats Alexa Bliss.

Team Raw defeats Team SmackDown (women's).

Enzo Amore defeats Kalisto to retain the Cruiserweight Championship.

Planting the Seeds for Triple H vs. Kurt Angle?

Triple H exploded back on to WWE television on Monday's episode of Raw, announcing himself as the fifth member of the red team and destroying Jason Jordan's hopes of a pay-per-view appearance with a Pedigree.

The look of shock and disbelief on general manager Kurt Angle's face as he tended to his son suggests he will have a bone to pick with his former rival, whose wife, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, has also been a thorn in his side.

Look for this to lead to a dissension that costs both men the match and plants the seeds for the reinvigoration of their storied feud and a showdown further down the line.

It all starts Sunday, with a lack of leadership from the all-time greats and their inability to set aside personal business getting in the way of a victory for the flagship.

AJ Styles' Biggest Moment

When AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to win the WWE Championship on the November 7 episode of SmackDown Live from Manchester, England, he set up a bout with universal champion Brock Lesnar that is a dream match to longtime fans.

For Lesnar, it is another marquee pay-per-view main event. For Styles, though, it is the most significant match of his WWE career and the first indication that the company fully and unwaveringly trusts him to carry a contest of this significance.

Arguably the greatest wrestler of his generation, Styles has traveled the world establishing his reputation and adding to his legacy. He has rarely been in a situation, though, where so much of the match quality will depend on him to carry a Superstar who has not typically worked his hardest in every main event in which he has appeared.

Lesnar's contributions to many of the main events in which he has appeared recently have been minimal.

In marquee bouts with Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman, he took beatings before fighting back and landing one or two moves to suddenly and anticlimactically win the matches. Styles is a different animal.

There will be no heavyweight slugfest against The Phenomenal One. He, instead, is a wrestler whose work rate has defined him. The question is whether Lesnar will put in the effort to have a superb match with a guy who can probably have a Match of the Year candidate in his sleep at this point in his career.

Styles has the opportunity to become the first Superstar since Roman Reigns in 2015 to get a truly great match out of The Beast. He has the tools and a legacy of performing up to the moment, and he has a resume brimming with great matches against lesser talent.

The key will be Lesnar's willingness to work with him and Styles' ability to format the match to The Beast's strengths.

Lesnar still likely leaves Houston with his arm raised in victory, but the quality of the match will determine it's effect.

Nobody Is Ready for Asuka

The Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown women's match Sunday night features some undeniable talent, including Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Nia Jax, but it will be the red brand's Asuka who stands out from the rest of the pack when all is said and done.

Look for The Empress of Tomorrow to turn in one of the great Survivor Series performances as she guides Raw to victory, continuing to build her reputation as the most dangerous woman in WWE.

The NXT export should be booked to tear through the likes of Carmella, Naomi and Tamina with relative ease while showcasing some of her considerable in-ring talent against Lynch and Natalya.

When all is said and done, do not be surprised to find Asuka the lone survivor and one of the show's most buzzworthy Superstars.