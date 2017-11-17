Paris Saint-Germain 'On the Verge' of Confirming Wendel Signing from Fluminense

Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly close to confirming a deal worth around €10 million for Fluminense box-to-box midfielder Wendel.

According to Jonathan Johnson on ESPN.co.uk, the 20-year-old Brazilian will join the Paris outfit in January on a five-year deal.

The report added Wendel is likely to slot into the PSG midfield immediately rather than be sent out on loan, which was the initial plan before Thiago Motta's injury.

Wendel has played a key role for Fluminense in the 2017 Brasileiro—which finishes in early December—appearing in 30 of the club's 35 matches in the Brazilian top flight, 28 times as a starter.

He has netted four goals and provided two assists, but, as a midfield talisman, his greater strengths lie in his defensive acumen and game management.

Comfortable on the ball and with a fine range of passing, Wendel has huge amounts of potential and could eventually be a key player for PSG.

However, it is likely to take a little time for him to adapt his game to Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

The fact that he is likely to be used almost straight away by manager Unai Emery could be valuable, as he will be allowed the game time he potentially wouldn't have if everyone was fit.

As noted by Johnson, Motta's knee injury and necessary surgery—as reported by L'Equipe—has exposed a major weakness in defensive midfield, and Wendel's arrival could help ease the burden on the likes of Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot:

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Wendel will join a large and influential Brazilian faction at PSG, which currently includes Neymar, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Lucas Moura.