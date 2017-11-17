    Paris Saint-Germain 'On the Verge' of Confirming Wendel Signing from Fluminense

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2017

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 15: Wendel of Fluminense runs with the ball during the match between Fluminense and Avai as part of Brasileirao Series A 2017 at Maracana Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images)
    Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly close to confirming a deal worth around €10 million for Fluminense box-to-box midfielder Wendel.

    According to Jonathan Johnson on ESPN.co.uk, the 20-year-old Brazilian will join the Paris outfit in January on a five-year deal.

    The report added Wendel is likely to slot into the PSG midfield immediately rather than be sent out on loan, which was the initial plan before Thiago Motta's injury.

    Paris Saint-Germain's Italian midfielder Thiago Motta (L) vies with Anderlecht's French midfielder Adrien Trebel during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between RSC Anderlecht and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Constant Vanden Stock Stad
    FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

    Wendel has played a key role for Fluminense in the 2017 Brasileiro—which finishes in early December—appearing in 30 of the club's 35 matches in the Brazilian top flight, 28 times as a starter.

    He has netted four goals and provided two assists, but, as a midfield talisman, his greater strengths lie in his defensive acumen and game management.

    Comfortable on the ball and with a fine range of passing, Wendel has huge amounts of potential and could eventually be a key player for PSG.

    However, it is likely to take a little time for him to adapt his game to Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

    The fact that he is likely to be used almost straight away by manager Unai Emery could be valuable, as he will be allowed the game time he potentially wouldn't have if everyone was fit.

    As noted by Johnson, Motta's knee injury and necessary surgery—as reported by L'Equipe—has exposed a major weakness in defensive midfield, and Wendel's arrival could help ease the burden on the likes of Marco Verratti and Adrien Rabiot:

    Born in Rio de Janeiro, Wendel will join a large and influential Brazilian faction at PSG, which currently includes Neymar, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Lucas Moura.   

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man Utd's New Away Kit?

      Sportbible
      via Sportbible
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Zlatan and Pogba Are Back for Man Utd

      Manutd
      via Manutd
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Conte Ends Luiz's Chelsea Exile

      via footballlondon
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Klopp: Mane & Lallana Could Face Saints

      via liverpoolecho