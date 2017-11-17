Nabil Fekir 'Happy in Lyon' Amid Arsenal Link, Says Club President

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Lyon's star attacker Nabil Fekir will remain at the club past the January transfer window and potentially into the 2018-19 season as well, according to president Jean-Michel Aulas.



The in-form 24-year-old has a contract with Lyon to 2020, and Aulas said that, despite links to Arsenal, Fekir will definitely remain at the club at least until the end of 2017-18, per SFR Sport (via Ian Holyman of ESPN.co.uk:

"Of course [he will stay past January], and nothing says he'll leave at the end of the season. He's under contract, he's happy in Lyon. He's enjoying a period of success football-wise, but also in terms of management as he's captain of an Olympique Lyonnais that has been able to get itself back on track, and it's also thanks to him."

Fekir has been one of the stars of Ligue 1 so far this season, netting 11 goals and providing four assists in 11 games—a combined return matched only by Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani.

As a result, he has reportedly caught the eye of Arsenal, and David Woods of the Daily Star said the Gunners were in "advanced talks" to snap up the Lyon youth graduate for £60 million.

The report explained Fekir's capture would lay the groundwork for the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil from Arsenal, and certainly the France international boasts a number of the duo's best attributes.

Fekir is influential as a No. 10, as he's brilliant on the ball, boasts excellent link-up play and is also a major threat from set pieces.

Back in August, he set the tone for his impressive campaign with a stunning strike from the halfway line against Bordeaux, per BT Sport Football:

He would arguably be a worthy addition to any side in Europe on current form, and it is no surprise Aulas is eager to keep hold of him.

Given Fekir's quality, there is a certain inevitability that he will eventually join one of Europe's major clubs, assuming he does not get injured or suffer a drastic drop in form.

But Aulas was quick to add that, not only is he sure Fekir will stay beyond January, he is confident he will still be a Lyon player in the 2018-19 campaign, per SFR Sport (via Holyman):

"Of course, he has a very good chance of being [at] Lyonnais [next season]. He's a symbol. In between times, there will be the World Cup. If France is in the final, which I hope for, and Nabil scores the goal that makes France world champions, of course he'll get offers. But that said, we're going to do everything for Nabil to stay and I think he wants to stay."