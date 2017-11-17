Inter Milan Star Milan Skriniar 'Not Interested' in Barcelona Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has distanced himself from reported suitors Barcelona by saying he's "not interested" in a move to Catalonia and his only objective is to succeed with his current employers.

A breakthrough campaign at the San Siro has seen Skriniar's profile go through the roof, but even the gaze of Catalan powerhouse Barcelona isn't enough to sway the Slovak star.

He told Italian broadcaster Mediaset Premium (h/t Football Italia):

"I am not interested in Barcelona. I play for Inter and my objective is to play for Inter. I want to get them to win.

"Now we have to forget what happened on international duty and focus only on our clubs. I am very happy with my season so far and must continue like this."

Skriniar spent a successful 2016-17 season with Sampdoria, which was enough to convince Inter he was worthy of a more substantial investment, and BT Sport commentator Adam Summerton sees it as money well spent:

Barca's back line isn't desperate for a new centre-back as things stand, although manager Ernesto Valverde could see his hand forced in terms of selection come the end of this season.

Javier Mascherano has for some time been hesitant to commit his future to the club. His contract is due to expire in a little more than 18 months, and he recently told Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports (h/t The Independent's Luke Brown): "I am always analysing my situation. I do not rule out anything, I do not want to be a prisoner of my words, I will seek my happiness."

Gerard Pique and Frenchman Samuel Umtiti are more certain to stick around in the long term, but fourth-choice Thomas Vermaelen may also leave at the end of this season after struggling to feature for the club.

He spoke to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws of his regret at staying this past summer (h/t Mikael McKenzie of the Daily Express): "In the summer I thought it would be positive to stay at Barcelona. But after seeing how my situation is here, I've seen that's not the case."

Skriniar has swiftly established himself as one of Serie A's best defenders, even earning praise from peers of the highest quality, such as Napoli attacker Dries Mertens, per football journalist David Amoyal:

The Telegraph reported Inter paid £29 million to sign Skriniar, who joined Sampdoria for a measly €1 million, and it's more than likely Barcelona would have to again boost their offer in order to tempt the Nerazzurri into selling.

Not only is Skriniar talented, but at 22 years of age, he holds a massive amount of potential, and football writer Lars Pollmann highlighted after a 2-1 at Verona how consistency is also a big feature in his game:

Inter team-mate Joao Miranda—himself considered one of Europe's premier centre-backs—recently paid Skriniar huge praise by saying he could one day be among "the five best defenders in the world," per GianlucaDiMarzio.com.

The Nerazzurri are squeezing the best out of their summer signing on the pitch, and it appears Skriniar has a steely mentality to match his ironclad play as he brushes off any talk of a move to the Camp Nou.