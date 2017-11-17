    Arda Turan 'Free to Leave' Barcelona, Offers Yet to Come

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2017

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 8: Arda Turan and Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrate the victory following the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Camp Nou on March 8, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Arda Turan has reportedly been told by Barcelona that he is not in manager Ernesto Valverde's plans and is free to leave the club, and his agent is trying to work out a January departure from the Camp Nou.

    However, according to Ozgur Sancar of AS, the Catalan club have yet to receive any offers for the Turkish playmaker, and the club's desire to recoup around €10 million of the €34 million they spent to sign him from Atletico Madrid in 2015 could cause some problems.

    Sancar added there had been previous interest from Turan's former club Galatatsaray, but the 30-year-old and his family are not keen on a return to the Istanbul outfit, while Gala president Dursun Ozbek "appears to have cooled his interest" anyway. 

    Turan has largely flopped at Barca, never managing to nail down a first-team spot and spending most of his time at the club as a fringe player.

    He was signed by the Liga giants after playing a crucial role in Diego Simeone's Atleti side that broke the Real-Barca hegemony in Spain and won the title in 2013-14.

    Turan is a three-time domestic league winner having won titles with Gala, Atleti and Barca, along with numerous other trophies, including the 2011-12 UEFA Europa League.

    He was a genuine star for Atleti and impressed enough to earn his move to Barca, but he has started just 23 times in La Liga for the Blaugrana since making his debut in January 2016.

    And under Valverde this season, he has yet to be given a minute of action—a fairly clear indicator that the manager has no faith in him.

    Turan does boast huge experience both at club and international level, with 100 caps for the Turkey national team.

    He is a versatile and creative presence in the middle of the park who could yet revive his career at another club.

    If all Barca are looking for is €10 million for Turan, surely there will be a number of clubs willing to take a gamble on him in the January transfer window, even if they have not yet come forward.   

