WWE Survivor Series 2017 Matches: Predicting Results That Will Anger Fans

Credit: WWE.com

With bragging rights at stake and some of the biggest names in WWE going head-to-head in star-studded matches, Survivor Series 2017 promises to be one of the more exciting installments of one of the company's biggest shows in recent times.

The headline is Raw and SmackDown Live doing battle to determine which brand is the best, and the ongoing invasion angles between both shows have certainly done a good job of hyping Sunday's pay-per-view.

But despite the card looking fascinating on paper, there are sure to be some bouts that will have left fans feeling firmly disappointed.

It's clear there are some stars who need wins more than others this weekend, but whether the company agrees remains to be seen.

Here's a look at the likely results that could prompt the most outrage from WWE fans at Survivor Series.