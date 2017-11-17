WWE Survivor Series 2017 Matches: Predicting Results That Will Anger FansNovember 17, 2017
WWE Survivor Series 2017 Matches: Predicting Results That Will Anger Fans
With bragging rights at stake and some of the biggest names in WWE going head-to-head in star-studded matches, Survivor Series 2017 promises to be one of the more exciting installments of one of the company's biggest shows in recent times.
The headline is Raw and SmackDown Live doing battle to determine which brand is the best, and the ongoing invasion angles between both shows have certainly done a good job of hyping Sunday's pay-per-view.
But despite the card looking fascinating on paper, there are sure to be some bouts that will have left fans feeling firmly disappointed.
It's clear there are some stars who need wins more than others this weekend, but whether the company agrees remains to be seen.
Here's a look at the likely results that could prompt the most outrage from WWE fans at Survivor Series.
The New Day Beats The Shield
It's fair to say that WWE's plans for The Shield getting back together haven't quite gone to plan so far.
Roman Reigns being laid low with illness was clearly way out of the company's control, but it hasn't helped, and seeing the likes of Kurt Angle and even Triple H (albeit at house shows) in The Shield clothing takes away the authenticity and uniqueness of the trio somewhat.
So this Survivor Series show feels like the perfect moment to get their reunion up and running with a bang by having them take down another huge stable in The New Day.
But will WWE go that way? It's doubtful.
The New Day is clearly still high up on the agenda on SmackDown Live, but in this particular instance, it feels like it would be better positioned to take the loss as opposed to The Shield.
The Shield need momentum. It needs something to make fans believe it's a force to be reckoned with again. A huge win on pay-per-view would do wonders for it heading into the New Year—but don't bank on WWE feeling the same.
Team SmackDown Women Beats Team Raw Women
Anything other than positioning Asuka as the sole survivor in this weekend's five-on-five match featuring WWE's elite female competitors would be a mistake.
The Empress of Tomorrow simply has to carry over her lengthy undefeated streak from NXT onto the main roster, and having her stand tall this Sunday would be the smartest move for her early days on Raw.
But with an as-yet-unnamed competitor on Team SmackDown for Sunday's match, which could yet be someone like Ember Moon or even Paige, there's the possibility Asuka may not emerge victorious.
Sure, WWE could still defend her undefeated streak by having her be taken out of the match without being pinned, but it would flatten the momentum Asuka has right now.
WWE has shown it is not afraid of making big decisions and ending streaks in the past, but this is one that has to stay intact for quite some time yet.
Brock Lesnar Beats AJ Styles
Two weeks ago, the prospect of Brock Lesnar winning at Survivor Series would not have troubled too many people.
Back then, Jinder Mahal held the WWE Championship and it seemed like somewhat of a formality, if not an inevitability, that Lesnar would win the champion vs. champion match Sunday.
But now? Surely if Lesnar does still win, which will likely be the outcome, there will be much more in the way of disappointment from WWE fans.
AJ Styles now holds the WWE Championship, and to call him the people's champion would be somewhat of an understatement. He is supremely popular and furthermore his ability to win when the cards seem stacked against him may give some fans genuine belief that he can inflict defeat on Lesnar.
It would be a major upset, however. ProFightDB records show that Lesnar has not lost for an entire year, when Goldberg beat him at last year's Survivor Series.
Another loss would give Styles huge momentum and certainly make a lot of fans happy. Don't bank on WWE going that way, though.