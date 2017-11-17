Manchester United Reportedly Scout West Ham's Domingos Quina Amid PSG Interest

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on West Ham United starlet Domingos Quina and are said to be "interested in making a move" for the player after scouting him during the international break.

ESPN (h/t Rob Guest of football.london) reported the Red Devils watched Quina score for Portugal under-19s as they defeated their Spain counterparts 2-1 on Tuesday, and the Manchester club's intrigue appears to have spiked as a result.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are touted as potential competition for the 17-year-old, who joined West Ham's academy after Chelsea let him slip last year.

Despite his age, Quina already has plenty of experience in Portugal's under-19 setup and, as shown by Portuguese football expert Jan Hagen, was the only player based outside the country to be selected in their summer squad:

Guest described the teenager as "one of the brightest talents in Europe," and West Ham could struggle to convince Quina to extend his current contract—which expires in 2019—as interest and rumours swirl.

David Moyes recently replaced Slaven Bilic at the first-team helm, and Quina will be hopeful of having an impact on the new coach after already gaining experience training with senior stars like Michail Antonio:

It was Bilic who signed Quina and handed him two Carabao Cup appearances earlier this season, and while signs of progress in east London are evident, the prospect of jumping to a more stable ship may appeal.

Both Arsenal and PSG could pose serious competition to United in that regard, though, and Guest also provided comments from West Ham academy chief Terry Westley, who told the club's website not long after Quina's arrival at the club:

"He’s got that star quality and for him to commit long-term to us is great news.

"I think, for a 16-year-old, to be playing every week in your U23s, and being one of the better players in the league, [it’s great]. I haven’t seen any players in our league who can dominate a game like he can and break the lines and go past people like he can."

United manager Jose Mourinho may hold some infamy for failing to offer young stars their chances in the first-team ranks, but the Red Devils' recent scouting activity suggests Quina is one prodigy grabbing his attention.