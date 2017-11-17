WWE Survivor Series 2017: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

7 of 10

Q: WWE gave four spots in this match to part-timers Shane McMahon, Kurt Angle John Cena and Triple H. Pick two Raw and two SmackDown Superstars to replace them on the teams and explain why they deserve to be included.

RD: Bray Wyatt and Jason Jordan are among the only feasible options for Team Raw. Jordan teaming with his storyline father and possibly betraying him would be something to watch. Wyatt is a former WWE champ who keeps getting shafted, as he will be on Sunday. For SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would be mighty intriguing team members as they clearly have issues with McMahon. There would be a great subplot to the bout as a result.

Prediction: Owens and Zayn stab their fellow SmackDown stars in the back, aiding Raw to victory.

KB: For SmackDown, I would have given the spots to Zayn and Owens as the two are not only fantastic but create the perfect story with the two holding power over Shane on the team that he is forced to respect. For Raw, the spots should go to Wyatt (directly replacing Jordan after his attack) and Kane given both missing this show makes no sense. Kane especially being on Team Raw alongside Strowman would have been a fascinating dynamic.

Prediction: Team SmackDown wins with sole survivor Roode thanks to the timely distraction from a furious and noticeably healthy Jordan.

JM: SmackDown is simple; Owens and Zayn. These two are too important to the company to have them not participate in this match. They are featured Superstars currently not even part of the pay-per-view. Raw isn’t so cut-and-dry. I think Jordan, while a questionable choice, would be the right one, seeing as WWE has big plans for him moving forward.

The final spot? I would have liked to see someone like Cedric Alexander make the move away from 205 Live. He’s too talented to be wasted on multi-man matches like he’s done for the last month-plus.

Prediction: Raw wins with help from Owens and Zayn.

AM: Given the options, I would go with Jordan and Wyatt on Raw, with Jinder Mahal and Tye Dillinger for SmackDown. Jordan's story has been interesting, so I wouldn't have cut him, but rather have him stand in for Angle. Wyatt is noticeably absent from this card, and it feels strange for him to have no feuds going into it or anything to do. When it comes to Mahal, it's also odd that the former WWE champion is left off the show, so a spot on the team could help offset that massive downgrade he's suffered. Finally, Dillinger is someone who could represent the future as opposed to clinging onto the past.

Prediction: This is a toss-up, but the lingering threat of Owens and Zayn costing SmackDown the win gives the edge to Team Raw for the victory.

CM: I would have put Matt Hardy and Kane on Team Raw. Matt needs something to do while Jeff heals up and Kane being on the same team as Strowman would lead to some interesting conflicts. For SmackDown, it would have to be Dillinger and Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute is criminally underused right now, and Dillinger could get a huge boost if he were one of the final survivors in the match.

Prediction: Team Raw wins thanks to a dominant performance from Strowman.