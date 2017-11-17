'Hungry' Jose Mourinho to Be Offered New Deal at Manchester United

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly not worried about manager Jose Mourinho being tempted elsewhere and believe he is "as hungry for success as ever" at Old Trafford.

According to James Ducker in the Telegraph, despite Mourinho recently expressing his admiration for Paris Saint-Germain, United have no concerns he will leave and are happy with the progress being made under the Portuguese.

Ducker's report indicates there aren't currently any plans to extend Mourinho's contract—his deal expires in 2019—but United "would be happy for him to stay longer."

David McDonnell in the Mirror, though, reported the Manchester outfit are planning to open new contract talks with Mourinho in the new year.

He added there is a "lucrative extension on the table" after Mourinho's successful first year and a half with the club, which has returned a UEFA Europa League and an EFL Cup.

United have also made progress this season and are five points better off than they were after 11 Premier League matches last term.

Indeed, had the Red Devils returned a record of seven wins, two draws and two defeats to start the 2016-17 campaign, they would be only three points off the top of the table.

However, Mourinho's side find themselves eight points off the lead in second place because of Manchester City's almost flawless start to the campaign.

United need to rediscover the form they showed in their first seven matches if they are to claw back the gap on City after winning just one of their last four league games and netting only two goals.

It is fairly clear, though, that the Red Devils are heading in the right direction under Mourinho and arguably boast their best side since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

It is little surprise then that United are open to the idea of Mourinho staying on past 2019 and are potentially preparing a new deal for him to sign.